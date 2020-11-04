What Happened To Teamiplier? What Led To The Disbanding Of The Popular YouTube Channel?

It's been a long time since netizens have heard from YouTube channel Teamiplier, which comprised a group of YouTubers who used to create videos for YouTuber Mark Edward Fischbach aka Markiplier's channel. Although videos are being regularly posted from both Markiplier and Unus Annus' YT channels, Teamiplier split up in 2018. For the unversed, Markiplier was not only started by Mark but was also originally run by him, along with Tyler Scheid, Ethan Nestor, Ryan Magee, and Matt Watson.

However, it was later run by Kathryn Knutsen and Amy Nelson. Thus, there have been several questions about Teamiplier on YouTube, Teamiplier's videos on the platform, and what went wrong between all the members of the YT channel. If you too are confused as to what happened to Teamiplier, read on to find out:

Everything you need to know about team Teamiplier and their disbanding

Back in 2016, Teamiplier members Matt and Ryan had a fall out with Markiplier, which was explained by Mark in detail through an extensive Facebook post. The YouTuber revealed, "Around June of this year, Matt and Ryan decided to quit working for me. The primary reason being that it was difficult to keep the work and the friendship separate. I wasn't prepared to be in that position and often times pushed them too hard." Later, Teamiplier was joined by Ethan and Tyler, followed by Amy and Katherine. However, in 2018, things didn't work out between them either and the YouTube channel Teamiplier was officially disbanded.

Kathryn also took to her Twitter handle to announce her split up with Teamiplier and wrote, "I no longer work for Mark". She further added, "While it is the end of our working relationship, we are still friends and I’m not going anywhere. I’m still gonna be making things, just in a different place and when I know where I’ll be sure to let y’all know". She concluded, "I will always be thankful for the crazy year and a half I had working with Mark. I learned so much about myself both as a person and as a creator".

Meanwhile, for those wondering what happened to Tyler and Markiplier? Tyler doesn't work for/with the latter anymore. He himself has admitted the same in several of his live streams.

