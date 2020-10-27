What Happened To The Oovoo Javer Guy? Find Out Where He Is Now

Early internet users might be acquainted with Vine, the video-sharing app which would let the user's post videos which were up to 6 seconds long. One of the most iconic moments on Vine was the one with the “Oovoo Javer Guy.” In the short clip, an oblivious guy was walking down the street when an interviewer stopped and asked him if he had ever had a hot Uber driver. And the guy replied, “I've never went to oovoo javer.” Hence started the phenomenon which went on to become bigger than anybody ever expected. Suddenly the Oovoo Javer Guy was trending on the internet. Read on to find out, “What happened to the Oovoo Javer Guy?”

Read | Father dresses up like Belle from Beauty and the Beast for his daughter, netizens applaud

What happened to the Oovoo Javer Guy?

Years after the original video went down in meme history of the internet, the man behind the iconic line and meme, made a YouTube video explaining the viral moment. According to the YouTube video, the guy in the video goes by the name Gabriel Cash. It is not clear if Cash is his real last name or a stage name he uses online.

In the YouTube video, the Oovoo Javer Guy explained what led up to that viral moment and how it impacted his life. He said that when he and his friends were stopped to be interviewed and they were really excited to be on television. Hence, when the two reporters came up to them and started asking questions, they fervently agreed to be interviewed.

Read | What's keeping Brock Lesnar away? Reason for Beast Incarnate's absence finally revealed

Gabriel further explained that Uber was not as widely known at the time, as it is today. Hence, he was caught off guard by what the interviewer had asked and did not understand that it was about the Uber Driver. Gabriel further stated that the fact that he was chewing gum at the time also led to his misguided answer and added to the comic scene being created.

Read | Mr Beast buys a $700,000 Private Island to 'give away' to one of his subscribers; Read

Where is Oovoo Javer Guy now?

Upon further research, it was revealed that Gabriel is currently a content creator of his own. He has a YouTube channel called The Cash Twins, which he runs with his twin brother. The Channel has over 16,000 subscribers at the moment.

On their YouTube channel, the Cash twins share videos about sexuality and breaking gender stereotypes. While he does have a significant social media presence, it has been revealed on their Instagram handle that Gabriel and his brother Daniel also make content for the adult entertainment industry. They share these videos on their Twitter and OnlyFans pages under the name "The Cash Twins."

Read | Mr Beast Riddle worth $100,000 is the hardest riddle ever, find out why

Image Source: @sister spilt (YouTube)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.