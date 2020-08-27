What's Keeping Brock Lesnar Away? Reason For Beast Incarnate's Absence Finally Revealed

Former WWE and Universal Champion Brock Lesnar has not appeared in the WWE ring since he lost his WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36. Earlier, there were rumours that The Beast Incarnate would return at SummerSlam and demand a rematch from McIntyre, but that move fell through. Instead, Drew McIntyre defeated Randy Orton at the PPV and continued feuding with The Legend Killer. After the PPV, fans took to Twitter and started asking questions of the pro-wrestling promotion, including why Brock Lesnar has not made a live appearance yet. Though WWE didn’t answer back, WWE Hall of Famer Road Warrior Animal opened up about the same while talking to Sportskeeda.

While talking about Brock Lesnar, Road Warrior Animal said that The Beast can’t return because he lives in Canada and crossing the border is not allowed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "Brock doesn't want to go back there because of the COVID thing... coming down from Canada, he can't. He lives in Canada, so there's no travelling allowed,” said Road Warrior Animal. “I know people see that and they go 'Brock Lesnar should be here'. No, he's living in Canada. He has dual citizenship. You can't cross the border right now. So that's why he's not on TV," he added.

Brock Lesnar return: Road Warrior Animal discusses Brock Lesnar vs Keith Lee

When asked about a possible match between Brock Lesnar and former NXT Champion Keith Lee, Road Warrior Animal stated that the match would be “money” if it happens. Fans started asking WWE to book a match between Brock Lesnar and Keith Lee after the two traded blows during the 2020 Men’s Royal Rumble. The demands rose in number when Keith Lee made his WWE RAW debut this week and took on Randy Orton. The Limitless One is scheduled to face The Viper once again at the WWE Payback 2020 PPV which will take place on August 30, 2020 (August 31 for Indian viewers) at the Amway Center in Orlando.

