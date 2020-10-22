What Happened To Uncle Johnny From Elvis Duran Radio Show? What Is He Suffering From?

Elvis Duran & The Morning Show is one of the most popular radio shows on iHeartRadio. Uncle Johnny is one of the characters on the radio show who appears every other Friday on the morning show and has trademark saying “Hello Lady” and “What Are Ya, Bananas?” However, recently, Uncle Johnny has not been doing well. In fact, as revealed by Elvis Duran on the radio show, his health is critical.

What happened to Uncle Johnny from Elvis Duran Radio show?

Elvis Duran took to his Instagram handle and revealed that Uncle Johnny is going through a medical condition and probably his “heart is failing him”. Elvis described in the post that “Even though his condition is critical, he is currently in a deep sleep and his amazing medical team is working on keeping his body functioning". Elvis also shared a heartwarming picture of Uncle Johnny and recalled the moment that was captured in the picture.

In the picture shared by Duran, Uncle Johnny is seen holding a mic in his hand and is grinning. Elvis revealed that the monochrome picture was taken when “Uncle Johnny singing at our wedding. One of millions of loving moments he’s contributed to our lives.” He further urged people to “Please send your prayers to your Uncle Johnny. He needs them.” Check out the post below.

On Tuesday, Elvis Duran addressed the questions of the lsiteners who had been enquiring about Uncle Johhny. Elvis went on air and said, “He was running a fever of 104 degrees. He was getting worse and worse and it got to the point where Sunday Alex and I went to see him and we decided I would go in first. They took him away and that’s the last time I saw him. They have him asleep.. His kidneys aren’t functioning. He’s cruising along."

Net worth of Uncle Johnny

According to Getnetworth.com, Uncle Johnny’s net worth is $ 4 million. This is over Rs 29 crores when converted to INR.

Disclaimer: The above information is sourced from various websites/ media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

The official bio page of Uncle Johnny describes him as:

Uncle Johnny is the World's Oldest Intern and the inventor of Elvis' trademark saying "HELLO LADY" as well as "WHAT ARE YA, BANANAS?"!!! You can catch him every other Friday on Elvis Duran and the Morning Show mixing his favorite cocktails!

Image credits: MYUncleJohnny Instagram

