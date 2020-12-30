Mike Tyson Fires Warning To YouTuber Logan Paul Ahead Of Mega Mayweather Vs Paul Bout

There’s no doubt that everyone, especially boxing fans are looking forward to 2021 with huge anticipation. As the special bout between heavyweights Anthony Joshua and Tyson Fury is just a few steps away from being officially announced, the year will start with a special exhibition bout, which will mark the return of the undefeated Floyd Mayweather. The Money Man will face YouTuber Logan Paul on February 20, in a bout which is expected to break PPV sales records.

Mike Tyson on Floyd Mayweather vs Logan Paul

With Logan Paul currently training for the biggest fight of his budding career, boxing legend Mike Tyson has made his prediction for the mega bout. ‘Iron’ Mike, who also made his return in an exhibition bout with Roy Jones Jr. last month, appeared on Paul's own YouTube show, impulsive. There, the former heavyweight king was asked to comment on the fight, to which he declared, “Floyd’s gonna beat his f***ing a**”.

However, despite Tyson being convinced that Mayweather will come out on top, he excepts Logan Paul to give him a tough competition. “It's going to be good. He’s gonna fight back though, he’ll fight back,” added ‘The Baddest Man on the Planet’. Logan Paul, who was sitting next to Mike Tyson during the podcast, seemingly didn’t like the comments as he posted the clip on Twitter with the caption, “almost bit his ear off for this”.

almost bit his ear off for this @miketyson pic.twitter.com/cYsNKWTfp4 — Logan Paul (@LoganPaul) December 28, 2020

Logan Paul made his professional boxing debut against fellow YouTuber KSI in November 2019, losing via split decision. Despite holding an underwhelming record (0-1), Paul received a bout with Mayweather, who is hailed as one of the greatest boxers to ever enter the ring. The Money Man has not fought professionally since defeating UFC megastar Conor McGregor in August 2017.

However, his last bout came in December 2018, where he faced Japanese kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an exhibition bout. Floyd Mayweather took a KO win against Nasukawa and earned around $9 million for just 139 seconds of work. After the Logan Paul bout, Mayweather will be returning to Japan to fight a yet to be announced opponent in another exhibition match.

