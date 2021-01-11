How To Start Motor Wars In GTA 5? Here's How To Master This Adversary Mode

GTA 5 makers have been adding a lot of new content to keep their players interested in their most successful games ever. Currently the new Adversary mode, Motor Wars has been the talk of the gaming community. Thus we have listed all the information we have about the same. Read more.

How to start Motor Wars in GTA 5?

The players have recently been asking a lot of questions related to GTA 5 Motor Wars. This is all because the makers have recently introduced this to the game’s Adversary mode. The players can log on to their games right now to experience this Adversary mode. To help you guys, we have listed some steps that might help you start the mode in GTA 5. Read.

Open the Pause Menu

Search for the option "Online" and choose it

Open Jobs > Rockstar Created > Adversary Modes

Try and find "Motor Wars"

Select it to start the “Motor Wars”

Once a marvel of design and efficiency, the BF Weevil has become a symbol of free love, much like an aging banker shedding a suit for tie-dye and beads.



Plus bonuses on Motor Wars, Smuggler Sell Missions and more this week in GTA Online: https://t.co/Rhq6gHZ7Jy pic.twitter.com/OiGBNtwypv — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 7, 2021

More about GTA 5

GTA 5 players might be extremely happy to see a map upgrade after a long period of time. The makers have had already said that they will be adding a new Heist to the game that is which was released on December 15. GTA 5 Cayo Perico map has been trending on social media lately. Currently, makers just released a small story about the GTA 5 Cayo Perico map and update. With the new Heist, the players will need to enter a “highly secure private island” and loot the biggest drug lord in the game. This upcoming GTA 5 update will be considered as the ” biggest GTA Online adventure ever”. This year the makers released huge updates for their top games like GTA and Red Dead Redemption 2. The official website of GTA has a description of the GTA 5 new heist and Cayo Perico map.

