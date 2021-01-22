What Happened To WhistlinDiesel? Motorsports Youtuber Struck With A Stray Bullet

Popular motorsports Youtuber WhistlinDiesel recently met with an accident and posted about the same on his Instagram handle as well. The popular social media star has around 1.75 million subscribers on Youtube and most of his videos include testing out cars and trucks, destroying them, and experimenting with them. Read on to know more about WhistlinDiesel's accident.

What happened to WhistlinDiesel?

According to a report by The Sun, popular motorsports Youtuber WhistlinDiesel, whose real name is Cody Detwiler, took to Instagram talking about his accident. The motorsports enthusiast explained that he had been struck by a stray bullet from his own gun. This incident took place when Cody was shooting .50 caliber bullets into steel plates set out on the ground to see how many would pierce through it. While shooting, one of the bullets ricocheted off one of the plates, striking him on the forehead.

WhistlinDiesel's Instagram picture after his accident showed the bullet mark on his forehead as well as blood on his face. He captioned it, "Not sure how I’m alive rn...... love you all and thanks for all of you. EDIT: I got hit with a .50 cal bullet ricochet from 4ft away right into my forehead. I’m ok they’re just doing some scans to make sure I don’t have swelling other than the 2” lump on my forehead and the copper jacket under my skin ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚ðŸ˜‚" You can see the post here.

Fan reactions on the post

The Youtuber enjoys a following of 942k people on Instagram and the post in which he talked about his accident garnered a lot of attention. WhistlinDiesel's fans and followers took to the comments section and wished him a speedy recovery while others stated that they were glad he is still alive. You can see some of the comments on Cody Detwiler's post here.

WhistlinDiesel's latest Instagram post shows the bullet that struck him and a better view of the wound on his forehead. He talked about the incident and stated that he looks at life differently now, and how he passed out after he felt blood on his face and the metal he touched piercing out of his forehead. He further added that he is glad his skull isn't cracked after he got a CT scan and that he will soon be back to target practice. You can see his post here.

