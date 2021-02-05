What Happened To Yoatzi Castro? Fans Concerned About The Social Media Star

Louie Castro and Yoatzi Castro are two of the most popular names on social media today. The brother-sister duo have made a huge name for themselves on social media and have a giant Instagram following. Both siblings gained popularity thanks to their Story Time videos and their lifestyle vlogs. The duo never shied away from sharing details about their personal lives. While Yoatzi especially always showed off the positive aspects of her relationship with her long term boyfriend Jessie Andrade, lately she has opened up about what was going on behind the scenes.

What happened to Yoatzi?

Yoatzi and her long time beau Travis welcomed a son in 2016 and only four years after welcoming their first baby, the two concluded their relationship. The influencer discussed her painful break up on her YouTube vlog entitled I’M HEALING. However, what was more shocking is that her video was released only a day before her ex-boyfriend was arrested.

Why was Yoatzi's boyfriend arrested?

Although the influencer continued to feature her ex-boyfriend in her videos till September 2020, it had become pretty clear that their relationship had turned sour. According to a report in Distractify, on Jan 19, Andrade was arrested after he broke into Yoatzi’s home in Watsonville, California. The situation got out of control and resulted in a nine-hour standoff between Andrade and the police.

In fact, the Watsonville police department posted a statement on Instagram, detailing what had transpired and stated, “Jessie Andrade, 30, is now facing several charges, including felony criminal threats, brandishing of a firearm, felony burglary, violation of a domestic violence restraining order, and resisting/delaying his arrest." The shocking statement revelas that, Andrade broke into Yoatzi's home in the early morning hours on January 19 and allegedly "pointed a gun at her, their 4-year-old son, and his ex-girlfriend's father”. The victims were able to safely leave the residence and call the police. When the cops arrived at the residence, Andrade refused to exit, and "crisis negotiators spent hours attempting to convince the suspect to surrender." He left the residence at around 10:30 a.m., and was arrested upon his exit. Any subsequent updates on the case and the arrest have not been publicly shared at this time.

Only a day before Andrade’s arrest Yoatzi had taken to her YouTube and shared how she had been stuck in a toxic relationship. She revealed that her friends and family had warned her about Andrade long time ago and had suggested that she should cut ties with him. "So many people told me to run a long time ago... I could probably fill up a book of people who would tell me to leave. I just wasn't strong enough to leave..." she said. "I really wasn't strong enough mentally or emotionally."

Here's how netizens reacted to Yoatzi's boyfriend's arrest

anyone watch yoatzi on YouTube aka Louie Castro sister? Bc there’s hella drama going on rn 😳 — ari (@paperhrtts) January 19, 2021

Sending so much love to @yoatzi_xo and the entire Castro family 🙏🏻🤍 hope they heal mentally and emotionally, this breaks my heart, someone who doesn’t know her personally, so imagine her family 💔🥺 sending prayers — ‎michelle🍒 (@sheisschelle) January 20, 2021

