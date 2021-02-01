Corpse Husband Health Update: The YouTuber Reveals His Diagnosis Details

The well-known YouTuber, Corpse Husband who is known for his Among Us streams has updated his fans with his current health-status. His fans are concerned about Corpse's health as he has been diagnosed with fibromyalgia, GERD, and thoracic outlet syndrome. These health issues may force him to stop streaming on YouTube.

Is Corpse Husband sick?

With more than 7 million subscribers on YouTube, Corpse Husband who is also known as Corpse has been streaming Among Us games with other popular YouTuber like Pwedie Pie and more. But, he might stop streaming due to his ongoing health issues. On one of his Among Us streams, the social media star spoke about his illness. He said: "I don't think I'm physically capable, like in the future. I already stream once or twice, and I don't think that's something I can do for a long time." Before mentioning his symptoms, the Youtuber said that the indications are "pretty bad" as of late. While his fans were hoping that he would get better soon, but Corpse says that sadly doesn't appear to be the case.

The fans got to know about Corpse Husband's diagnosis after he took to his alternate Twitter account to relay the results of a recent medical test. A Tweet by him says: "I did my needle EMG for my nerve conduction study and got some results that are not good. I don't really know how to process it or cope with it. I still want to participate in everything coming up. If I seem off in any upcoming things, that's why. I don't really know what to do."

He mentioned that the doctors "probably identified the problem with [his] arms." Corpse explained to his audience that the devastating diagnosis also meant there was not much else the doctors could do for his treatment. In another Tweet, he revealed that "They basically told me I'm going to be in pain like this for the rest of my life and that it's only going to get worse, and there's not much I can do about it besides relieving it sometimes with injections. Idk."

I did my needle emg for my nerve conduction study and got some results that are not good. I don't really know how to process it or cope with it



I still want to participate in everything coming up



If I seem off in any upcoming things, that's why.

— CORPSE (@CORPSE) January 26, 2021

They probably identified the problem with my arms. They basically told me i'm going to be in pain like this for the rest of my life and that it's only going to get worse, and there's not much I can do about it besides relieve it sometimes with injections.

— CORPSE (@CORPSE) January 26, 2021

