What Happened To Zaywoah? How Did The Social Media Star Die?

Since September 22, fans on Twitter have been mourning the loss of the 18-year-old social media star Zaywoah. Many fans also expressed their grief on his Instagram handle too. On September 22, the Instagram star, Zaywoah was pronounced dead by the cops at the Montgomery police department, Alabama. Read on to find out, “What happened to Zaywoah?”

Zaywoah Death

What happened to Zaywoah?

According to a report on South Africa news.com Zaywoah, who’s real name is Zyiair Sherrer was shot dead. The shooting took place on early Tuesday at the Fountainhead apartments in Harrison Twp, a township in Michigan. While the motive behind the shooting is still unknown, it was revealed that the deputies responded to a distress call and got the report that shots had been fired at 5600 block of North Main Street around 1:24 AM.

The report further revealed that the distress caller was a female who claimed that her boyfriend had been shot. Upon arrival, the cops found an adult male wounded by gunshots. He was later identified as the popular Instagram star, Zaywoah. Attempts to bring him back to life proved to be a failure. The cops revealed that life-saving measures were unsuccessful as the social media celebrity had already succumbed to his injuries.

Zaywoah’s Musical Career

Many fans might not be aware of this yet, but Zaywoah also had a passion for music. The 2002-born Dayton, Ohio native was an up and coming music artist and was known by the stage name 6fg Zyi. Only a month ago, in August 2020, the 18-year-old Instagram star had dropped two tracks What You Need and Anybody Else But You. The songs also featured Rapper 6Figure Retta. Both these tracks have received thousands of views on YouTube. Zaywoah was also very popular on TikTok as he had over 200,000 followers on the platform. He often posted a snippet of his TikTok videos on his Instagram handle.

Zaywoah’s Instagram

Zaywoah had over 300,000 followers on his Instagram handle. He often posted dance videos and funny sketches on his Instagram and TikTok handle. His latest post on his Instagram handle was made on September 15.

Promo Image Source: Zaywaoh (Instagram)

