What Is Geek Pride Day 2020? Know About History, Significance & Celebration

The word geek has evolved over the years to now refer to people who are fascinated with a complicated subject like mathematics, video games, fantasy literature, science fiction films or one of many others. Every year on May 25, Geek Pride Day is celebrated. Here is all you need to know about Geek Pride day.

What is Geek Pride Day: History

The custom of dedicating a day to celebrate the geekiness of a person was originated in 2006. It started after Spanish blogger, Germán Martínez who chose the date to celebrate geekiness. He chose the release date of the first Star Wars film, which released in 1977, as the date.

With the internet popular among geeks, it soon became a sensation and also drew a lot of mainstream media towards it as well. For the first event organised in Madrid, about 300 geeks came together and played a game of human Pacman.

They also have a list of basic rights and responsibilities of geeks were also written up that day as a tongue-in-cheek reference to the way people are stereotyped in popular media. things like “The right to not like football or any other sport” and “The right to not be “in-style”. The responsibilities also include “Attend every geeky movie on opening night and buy every geeky book before anyone else”.

What is Geek Pride Day: Significance

Geek Pride Day is very important as it allows people to come together and celebrate a shared set of interests. It all had started before the internet age but the 2006 meeting in Madrid cemented this day as Geek Pride Day. Today, the festival is celebrated worldwide and has gained a lot of fame and geeks from all the world celebrate it.

What is Geek Pride Day: Celebration

On this day, geeks celebrate the day be watching cult classic movies. Movies like Star Wars, Star Trek and MCU films are watched by geeks. They also indulge in playing classic video games and also are seen making championship for playing classic games like Mario and Contra. They also play Pac-man on this day. One can also get Tattoos like the Pi symbol and may more. One geek can also propose to another geek on this day and win their love.

