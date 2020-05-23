Eid Al-Fitr Quotes In English To Share With Friends And Families

Eid al-Fitr is considered one of the main festivals of the Muslim community, all over the world. The festival of Eid is celebrated every year after spotting the moon on the 30th day of Ramzan. This day is also known as the festival of breaking the fast. People of the Muslim Community fast for 30 days, every day before finally breaking it on Eid al Fitr. Here are some interesting quotes to read and share with your near and dear ones during this festival:

Eid al-Fitr quotes in English

Whoever desires to meet his Lord, he should do good deeds and not associate anyone in the worship of his Lord.

As we bow in humility, prayers and thanksgiving May we find real and long-lasting blessing Ramadan Kareem!

O You who believe! Enter absolutely into peace [Islam]. Do not follow in the footsteps of Satan. He is an outright enemy to you.

I put my trust in Allah, my Lord and your Lord! There is not a moving creature, but He has a grasp of its forelock. Verily, my Lord is on the straight path [the truth.

The taking of one innocent life is like taking all of mankind… and the saving of one life is like saving all of mankind.

You will not attain righteousness till you spend in charity of the things you love." [The The Qur'an, Chapter 3, verse 92]

He is the One God; the Creator, the Initiator, the Designer. To Him belong the most beautiful names. Glorifying Him is everything in the heavens and the earth. He is the Almighty, most wise. (The Qur'an 59:24)

Do good deeds properly, sincerely and moderately and know that your deeds will not make you enter Paradise and that the most beloved deed to Allah's is the most regular and constant even though it were little." [Prophet Muhammad (s) as narrated by A'isha (ra) in Sahih Bukhari, vol. 8, hadith 471

And whosoever fears Allah and keeps his duty to Him, He will make a way for him to get out (from every difficulty) [al-Talaaq 65:2]

And whosoever puts his trust in Allah, then He will suffice him [ al-Talaaq 65:3 ]

