Is Eid Al Fitr A National Holiday In India And In Other Countries Around The World?

One of the main festivals of the Muslim community is the festival of Eid. Eid al Fitr is observed as a public holiday in India, as well as other countries across the world. Eid al Fitr is also known as the festival of breaking the fast. People of the Muslim community observe a month-long fast from sunrise to sunset for over a month. After the new moon is sighted by local religious authorities, the festival of Eid al Fitr is observed.

Is Eid Al Fitr a national holiday?

Source: Nawalescape/Pixabay

Schools and colleges declare a holiday on this festival. Banks and government offices observe a public holiday on this day. As for other workplaces, some companies can declare a holiday if there is a large Muslim employee population in the organisation. Since India is a sovereign democratic republic country and does not have any state religion, none of the mandatory holidays is based on religion.

Eid al Fitr is observed in countries like India, Pakistan, Bangladesh. The festival of Eid al Fitr will be celebrated after the crescent moon is seen. The festival is celebrated over three long days and is also called as Choti Eid. Muslims listen to the recorded teachings of Prophet Mohammad. They wake up early in the morning, chant daily prayers, take a bath and wear ittar.

Source: Fauzan/Pixabay

According to customs and old traditions, one must consume a hearty breakfast and then people head to perform special prayers. Many Muslims recite the declaration of faith and also take part in charitable contributions. In India, the much-awaited moon is expected to be seen on Saturday night, May 23, 2020. The celebrations of Eid al Fitr shall begin on Sunday.

The official holiday for Eid al Fitr will be observed on Monday. Children and the younger kids of the family receive blessings through various gifts and money from their elders, this tradition is called Eidi. This day is considered incomplete without food spread containing a variety of dishes like biryani, haleem, kebabs etc. Desserts like seviyan and sheer khurma are prepared at home and also distributed among the neighbours.

