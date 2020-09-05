What Happened To Phora? Read If The American Rapper's Death Rumours Are True

On August 29, fans were stunned when Rapper Phora deleted all of his Instagram posts and posted a black image, with the caption “Can’t do this anymore. I give up.” Fans across social media were on the edge of their seats when the 25-year-old American rapper uploaded the cryptic post on his Instagram handle. The post combined with Phora’s recent stories on his Instagram handle gave birth to the speculations that perhaps the rapper was dead. Read on to find out, “What happened to Phora?"

Read | Lil Wayne net worth proves that the rapper truly has ‘Money on his mind’; Details here

What happened to Phora?

Rapper Phora struck a deal with Warner Bros.

Marco Anthony Archer popular know as Phora is an Anaheim born rapper. The rapper rose to fame due to his heartfelt music and albums where he talked about his past struggles. Within a few years into his musical career, he had managed to amass a decent fan base which is still growing. According to a report on Forbes magazine, the Rapper had also struck a lucrative deal with Warner Bros. Records but left it in 2019. Since then, the 25-year-old rapper continued to work on his music. His latest released song was Promises, was dropped on August 21, 2020.

Read | Chadwick Boseman death: From Chance the Rapper to Mark Ruffalo, stars express their grief

Rapper Phora posted some distressing Instagram stories

It seemed like the rapper was doing fine in his career, hence, fans were alarmed when he posted some worrisome Instagram stories in the past few weeks. The stories read “I’m over everything, nothing matters anymore and I’m okay with it.” He also stated that he was sorry to let his fans down, but the music didn’t matter when he was dying inside. Fans became increasingly worried about the rapper’s Instagram stories. Some fans even took screenshots and posted them on Twitter.

i’m not sure if y’all ever heard of the rapper Phora but please pray for him rn. i don’t wanna post the live but he just downed half a bottle of patron and was saying “he gives up” and then started to fight w his friend. i’m not sure whats happening but i am praying he’s ok. pic.twitter.com/bPsjoPT7QC — hakeem (@emerymyers_) August 30, 2020

Read | Cardi B takes a jibe at Melania Trump after her fan slammed the rapper on Twitte

Phora was dealing with Depression and PTSD

When Phora’s death rumours started circulating, his management team took to his Instagram that the rapper was dealing with depression and post-traumatic stress disorder. The team confirmed that Phora’s eccentric behaviour social media was not a “publicity stunt” for his album, but he was actually living with bad mental health. The fans who had witnessed the rapper’s disturbing behaviour saw that during an Instagram live, he had downed a bottle of alcohol, saying he’s giving up, right before starting a fight with his friend.

Read | Rihanna trolls rapper ASAP Rocky by pulling out latter's first red carpet look

Is the rapper dead?

In their Instagram post, Phora’s management team did not address rumours about Phora’s death. They stated that Phora’s album With Love 2, had been announced last year but has still not been completed as the rapper was in a bad mental state. The claimed that they are providing their full support to the rapper’s family. The team ended the post saying “Everything will be addressed soon.” Hence, the speculations about Phora’s death were merely a hoax.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.