What Is World Intellectual Property Day? Know Its History And Theme For 2020

Every year, World Intellectual property Day is observed worldwide to learn about the role that Intellectual Property rights play in motivating innovation and creativity. On this day, awareness about how copyrights, trademarks and designs impact daily life is raised.

World Intellectual Property Rights Day aims to celebrate creativity and the contribution that is made by creators and innovators to the development of societies across the globe. The World Intellectual Property Day has been established by the World Intellectual Property Organisation and is celebrated on April 26 since the year 2000.

History

In September 1998, the Director-General of the National Algerian Institute for Industrial Property proposed at the Assembly of Member State of the World Intellectual Property Organisation that on April 7th, 1999 the institutionalisation of an international day for intellectual property be done. The institutionalisation was done with the aim of:

Setting up a framework for a broader mobilization and awareness.

Opening up access to the promotional aspect of innovation and

To recognise the achievements of promoters of Intellectual property throughout the world. On August 9, 1999, the Chinese delegation to the WIPO proposed the adoption of the “World IP day”.

It was proposed that in order to promote awareness of intellectual property protection and expand their influence across the world, all member countries must publicize and popularize intellectual property protection laws and regulations.

Moreover, they must enhance the public legal awareness of intellectual property right and further encourage invention as well as innovation activities in different parts of the world. This was to be done with the aim to strengthen international exchange in the intellectual property field.

Theme for 2020

The theme for this year for the World Intellectual Property Day is: Innovate for a green future.

