'Mirzapur 2' Release And Other New Shows & Films Coming To Amazon Prime Video This October

Amazon Prime has an amazing line up of shows and movies to keep its large subscriber base entertained and hooked. Among the top films and shows streaming on the OTT platform, many are highly acclaimed Amazon Prime original shows. All the Prime video subscribers can enjoy original shows such as The Family Man, Mirzapur, Homecoming, Soorarai Pottru, and many more. However, many new titles will be coming to the Prime video in October 2020. Check out:

What’s new on Amazon Prime Video in October 2020?

Mirzapur 2

Mirzapur 2 is a crime thriller season that will revolve around the criminal activities and lawlessness which is being carried out by the dons of a district called Mirzapur. The show features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Rasika Dugal, and many more. The show will also feature Kulbushan Kharbanda and Harshita Gaur, Vijay Varma, Priyanshu Painyuli, and Isha Talwar. The show has been created by Puneet Krishna and is directed by Gurmeet Singh and Mihir Desai. Mirzapur 2 will be released to watch on Amazon Prime Video from October 23, 2020.

Evil Eye

Evil Eye reinforces the lesson that you should always listen to your mother. Watch it, October 13. pic.twitter.com/3zDjA8VGhV — Prime Video (@PrimeVideo) September 16, 2020

Priyanka Chopra’s first-ever web film Evil Eye has been jointly produced by herself and American film producer Jason Blum. The web-film is based one an audio play by Madhuri Shekar and is directed by Rajeev Dassani and Elan. The horror-thriller features Sunita Mani as Pallavi, Omar Maskati as Sandeep, and Sarita Choudhari as Pallavi’s mother in the lead roles. The makers of the web-film recently released the trailer that is going to release on October 13, 2020.

Soorarai Pottru

Among the most awaited upcoming movies on Amazon Prime Video is Suriya’s Tamil film named Soorarai Pottru. The film has been helmed by Sidha Kongara and produced by 2D Entertainment. The movie will tell the story of Captain GR Gopinath, who founded Air Deccan, India’s first low-cost headline. A report by the News Minute says that that Amazon Prime Video has already secured the rights for this Suriya starrer for a staggering ₹30-45 crore.

The Family Man 2

The Family Man, featuring Manoj Bajpayee, has completed one year since release. Season 2 of the thriller series is created by Raj and DK. The show is highly anticipated among fans. While the premiere date of The Family Man 2 is yet to be revealed, it is expected to come out soon. Meanwhile, a small glimpse into season 2 has been shared by the director in a recently released clip, marking the first anniversary of the show.

