Pushkar Jog Assures His Fans He Will Stay Strong And Positive In IG Post

Pushkar Jog, who is a well-known face in the Marathi film industry, recently shared a post on his mental health and revealed that he will stay strong no matter what. In the post, he assured his friends and fans that he will achieve quite a lot in his life and will become a 'legend' one day. Read on to know more details:

Pushkar Jog’s post on mental health

Pushkar Jog, who made his debut with Jabardast, recently wrote an affirmation note to his fans and revealed that he promised everyone that he will stay healthy and strong. The Bigg Boss Marathi star wrote, “Affirmations. à¤®à¥€ à¤…à¤¸à¤¾à¤š à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥€ à¤¹à¤°à¤£à¤¾à¤°... I’m mentally v strong...I won’t let weak moments get the better of me...I have to achieve a lot as yet...It’s just a beginning...I will be a legend one day” (sic). Take a look at the post below.

Fans' reaction to the post

As soon as Pushkar Jog shared the post on Instagram, many of his fans dropped comments under the inspiring post. One of the users hailed the actor’s post and wrote, “you are looking so handsome. And our best wishes are always with you.'' Another user wrote, “Amche best wishes tumchya nehmi sobt aahet sir ...do whatever u want”. A third user, who was bowled over by the actor’s post, commented, “U r already legend”. Take a look at the comments below.

On the work front

Pushkar Jog was recently seen in the movie Ti Ani Ti, alongside actors Prarthana Behere and Sonalee Kulkarni. The actor will be next seen with Amruta Khanvilkar in the movie Well Done Baby. The film will reportedly follow the story of a modern young couple of today’s generation, who fail to find purpose in their relationship until destiny decides to give them one. The movie will be directed by Priyanka Tanwar, who will be making her directorial debut with this film. Moreover, actor Vandana Gupte will be portraying an essential role in the movie. Recently, the actors travelled to London for their film’s shoot.

(Image Credits: Pushkar Jog IG)

