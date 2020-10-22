When I Was The Most Beautiful Ending Explained; What Happens In The End

When I Was Most Beautiful is a South Korean romantic television series directed by Oh Kyung-hoon and written by Jo Hyoun-kyoung. The series came to an end recently but the ending of the show has left many wondering what it meant. Here is an interpretation of the ending, read on to know.

The plot of When I was the Most Beautiful

The plot of the series revolves around two brothers who fall in love with the same woman, Oh Ye-ji. When the older brother, Seo Jin, wins over Oh Ye-ji despite knowing that his younger brother loves her, things take a turn for the worse. This turns the loving brothers to sworn enemies.

Oh Ye-ji too falls in love with Jin, so now they must decide upon their living situation and how the three will deal with the situation caused. It is awkward for her as well because Hwan had confessed his feeling for her. The plot is about love and failed romances as well as betrayal among brothers over passion.

When I was the Most Beautiful ending

In the finale episode, Ye Ji has left her husband and broken the marriage with Jin. She is now living with her mother and Hwan comes in to check on her to see how she is doing. The two spend a day together and she tells him that she has plans of moving to Bali and work on a project.

Ye Ji confesses her love to Hwan and tells him that she wanted him to know how she felt. The two sit next to each other holding hands and Ye Ji tells him that she needs to leave now. The two part ways without saying anything to each other.

Hwan is thinking about how his life has changed but is happy with the decision they both made. Both Hwan and Ye Ji were shown moving on in life despite having confessed their love for each other. The ending showed that they moved on for good and are in better places in life now.

What did When I was the Most Beautiful episode ending mean?

The ending of the series depicts that love at a young age or first love is always bittersweet. The ending of the show sees all the relationships and bonds that were soured initially in the show, were being filled with love and forgiveness. Hwan and Jin forgive each other and start bonding once again. Their parents too, seem to patch up.

By the end of the series, Ye Ji too found herself. When she walked out of her in-laws' house, she told her mother that “I regret getting married, but I was so desperate. I was sick and tired of being alone". So by the end, she is seen living by herself and attempting to 'find herself'.

Image credits: Still from the trailer

