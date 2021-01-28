When Is Nikki Tamboli's Birthday? More About 'Kanchana 3' Actor's Age And Career

Nikki Tamboli is a well-known actor and model who is best known for her acting skills in a variety of south movies. She also has a huge fan following on social media where all her fans love her glamorous pictures and videos that she posts. See when is Nikki Tamboli’s birthday and take a look at her career.

When is Nikki Tamboli’s birthday?

For those wondering when is Nikki Tamboli’s birthday, it is on August 21. She was born in Aurangabad, Maharashtra, and did her schooling and further education from there itself. In order to fulfil her dream of becoming an actor, she got into modelling right after she got done with her studies.

What is Nikki Tamboli’s age?

Nikki Tamboli was born in 1996 so at present, her age is 25 and it is quite impressive that the actor managed to have such a huge fan following at such an early age.

Nikki Tamboli’s career

She even appeared in several TV commercials during her modelling days and in a short while, she got herself a Telugu movie named Chikati Gadilo Chithakotudu, which marked her acting debut. The comedy-horror movie was helmed by Santhosh P. Jayakumar and it was a remake of the director’s own Tamil movie called Iruttu Araiyil Murattu Kuththu. Nikki Tamboli essayed one of the lead roles in the film alongside actors namely Sayantani Guhathakurta, Bhagyashree Mote and Adith Arun.

Nikki Tamboli then appeared in a Telugu suspense thriller, Thipparaa Meesam, that involved her and Sree Vishnu as the lead actors. The movie was not received well by the audience as well as the critics. Many other popular actors were seen alongside Nikki such as Rohini, Bannerjee, Raghuvaran, etc.

She made her Tamil debut with one of the most popular films named Kanchana 3 in which she essayed the role of Divya, who was the cousin of one of the lead characters of the film. It was an action-comedy horror movie helmed by Raghava Lawrence and he was even seen as the main lead of the film. The movie received mixed reviews from the audience but it made Nikki Tamboli a popular face over time.

Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram

After Nikki Tamboli became a well-known actor in the south Indian film industry, she began gaining numerous fans and followers on social media. Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram followers are currently 1.1 Million and they shower tons of love on the actor every time she posts. Let’s have a look at some of the most loved Nikki Tamboli’s Instagram posts.

