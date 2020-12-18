Ryan Seacrest's Absence On 'Live With Kelly And Ryan' This Week Leaves Netizens Worried

"Why is Ryan Seacrest not on live this week?" has become one of trending topics of discussion among the fans of 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' on Twitter. Although it is unclear why Ryan has been off-air this week, fans are missing his presence on the show and have also taken to the micro-blogging platform to express the same. While the show hosts have compensated for Ryan's absence on the show, ardent fans of the talk show want their original host back on Live with Kelly and Ryan.

Where is Ryan Seacrest? Why has he been away from his talk show?

While the American Idol alum Ryan Seacrest has definitely not gone missing as he's still popping up on his social media handles, his absence from his long-running American talk show Live with Kelly and Ryan this week has started to bother a lot of fans. However, the reason behind Ryan's absence on the show still remains to be unclear as neither he nor the makers of the show have officially spoken about it. On Monday and Tuesday, Bravo head Andy Cohen had taken over Ryan's place on the show to compensate for his absence while Anderson Cooper joined Kelly on Wednesday and Thursday's episode.

The Kelly and Ryan show's official Instagram handle recently shared a BTS video clip wherein Kelly Ripa is seen walking to the set with Anderson Cooper whereas a similar video of Kelly with Andy Cohen was also shared by the makers before. Sharing the video, the makers wrote, "Tune in now for guest cohost @andersoncooper! #KellysFashionFinder: Ralph Lauren Turtleneck and Saint Laurent Pants".

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Twitter has been abuzz as netizens have been sharing their take on the same and have their concern about Ryan's absence from his popular talk show. Some tweets by netizens also suggested that he could have taken some days off from work before his birthday on December 24, 2020, ahead of Christmas. One user tweeted writing, "Did you hear @RyanSeacrest is MIA for the second day on TV wonder where he is?" another simply wrote, "where is ryan seacrest?".

Check out some reactions by Twitterati below:

I keep seeing headlines about Kelly Ripa or Ryan Seacrest "Missing."

In the real world we call that "Taking a scheduled day off."



Ryan Seacrest Is (Still) Missing From 'Live with Kelly and Ryan' Today - PureWow https://t.co/ZF5JKwlgMD — Amy Lyle - unlucky but tenacious (@amylyle) December 16, 2020

What happened to Ryan Seacrest? pic.twitter.com/6JjyfdXHJb — Chris Missle-tow 🎄🎄 (@xrismichael) December 18, 2020

We miss you on tv this week, but it is tough having a birthday so close to Christmas. My mom’s birthday was Christmas Day. I always had a birthday cake for her on Christmas. — Lorraine (@Lorraine9721) December 18, 2020

where's my hollywood star ryan seacrest — part time plumber, full time cool dude (@atomicbeomgyu) December 16, 2020

