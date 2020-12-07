Where Is Yolanda Saldívar Now? Here Are The Whereabouts Of Selena Quintanilla's Killer

The new Netflix show Selena has attracted millions of fans of the Latin-American music icon Selena Quintanilla. The show arrived on the platform on December 4 and revolves around the early life of the Tejano singer Selena. While millions of fans are inundating Netflix to watch the story of the pop star come to life, most already know how her story ended tragically in real life. For the uninitiated, Selena Quintanilla was murdered at the age of 23. The heinous act was committed by the manager of her fan club, Yolanda Saldivar. Find out, “Where is Yolanda Saldívar now?”

What did Yolanda Saldívar do?

In one of the most tragic turns of events in music history, Selena passed away on March 31, 1995, at just 23 years of age. She was shot in the back by Saldívar shot her in the back. In her short lifetime Selena had gathered countless awards, and worldwide fame. Her star that just kept shining brighter and brighter, and she was poised to become the first true crossover artist in history, until that fateful day.

The Netflix series reveals that as young Selena gained fame, Yolanda Saldívar founded the singer's fan club. Gradually the former nurse became close to the family and was soon a part of Selena’s inner circle. In addition to her fan club, she managed the icon's boutiques and even keeping her own set of keys to Selena's home.

However, it wasn’t late until her presence began to seem strange to many. A report in Pop Sugar Daily reveals that a designer at Selena's label had quit due to Saldívar's treatment. In months leading up to Selena’s death, many fans had begun complaining about their money being stolen. When this was brought to Selena’s father Abraham Quintanilla’s attention, he informed his superstar daughter about it.

In a collective family decision, Saldívar was fired after being accused of embezzling money. Weeks later, Selena met Saldívar at a motel in Corpus Christi, Texas, to retrieve business documents. However, the budding global music star was tragically shot in the back by Saldivar. Selena was dead by the time she was taken to a local hospital that day.

But, where is Yolanda Saldívar now?

The shooting had reportedly initiated a nine-hour standoff in the parking lot with police. Saldivar constantly threatened to kill herself. Selena’s murder horrified and shocked the entire world. The jury deliberated for only two hours in court before Saldivar was found guilty of first-degree murder. She was sentenced to a maximum of life in prison with no chance of parole until March 2025. Hence, there is no reason to expect Yolanda Saldívar's release anytime soon.

Today Saldivar is aged 60 and still spending her time in prison. The Pop Sugar report states that she is incarcerated at Mountain View unit, which is a maximum-security women’s prison in Gatesville, Texas. Saldivar still maintains her innocence to this day, stating that she pulled the trigger by accident and meant to commit suicide instead.

Twitter reacts to Yolanda Saldívar

Yolanda Saldívar is eligible for parole if a few years.



If they let her out, this me: pic.twitter.com/4FTXZ4ttrt — Isiah OldSoul (@TheDopestWeirdo) December 5, 2020

The second Yolanda Saldivar’s name came up and the second they show her pic.twitter.com/egUeyyHzwd — 𝙹𝚎𝚜𝚜 (@JeMMejia) December 5, 2020

This Netflix series bringing back all these feelings towards Yolanda Saldivar all over again! pic.twitter.com/yraT2YZXwa — Tamara ♡ (@tsalas2000) December 5, 2020

Watching Selena the series and seeing her dad hand Suzette the number for Yolanda Saldívar pic.twitter.com/qR6jmVrgl3 — 🍂espresso patronum🍂 (@edgonzales_vosj) December 6, 2020

NO LE HABLES A YOLANDA SALDIVAR SUZETTE POR FAVOOOOOOR pic.twitter.com/iHpQRicIIc — Mariana Ruiz (@mruizqueen) December 6, 2020

