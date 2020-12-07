Who Is Pete From 'Selena'? Know About The Real-life Inspiration Behind The Character

The latest biopic on Selena Quintanilla on Netflix has created a buzz on social media as it tells in details about her inspiring life. The series portrays a number of other key characters from the singer's life and a lot of people have been wondering, who is Pete from Selena. Here is information about who is Pete from Selena's band in the show and in real life.

Who is Pete from Selena's band on the show?

Julio Macias

Actor Julio Macias is portraying the character of Pete Astudillo in the latest biopic of Selena Quintanilla. People en Espanol reported that the actor portraying Pete revealed how he relates to him. Julio has reportedly said that he writeS music, but does not share. The actor further told media portal how he was not expecting to have to do so much dancing on the show. He also added that he does not know if he can dance like Pete.

Who was Pete Astudillo in real life?

Pete, also known as Pedro “Pete” Astudillo is an American singer and songwriter who was a backup vocalist for Selena Los Dinos. Before collaborating with Selena, he used to work as a solo artist. The singer has released several albums as a solo artist throughout his career.

Career of Pete Astudillo

Pete started his career in music as a backup vocalist for Selena, who was regarded as the queen of Tejano. In the year 1989 and 1992, he sang two duets with her and the songs were titled Amame, Quiereme and Siempre Estoy Pensando en Ti. Both the songs got very popular back when they released.

In the year 1992, his debut album Entregate a Mi released and had six songs written by him. It was released on EMI Latin. The next year Astudillo was nominated as Male vocalist and Best Single at the Tejano Music Awards, the same year when he had released his album Como Nadie.

In the year 1995, Pete was devastated by Selena’s murder and wrote a song Como te Extrano. The song was dedicated to Selena and his mother who had passed away in 1995 and 1994 respectively. The song is his most popular number and he had co-written it with Selena’s older brother, A.B. Quintanilla.

Selena on Netflix details

Netflix recently released a biopic based on the life of the iconic Mexican-American performer Selena Quintanilla. The series portrays how she rose to fame and how she and her family made sacrifices in order to achieve their lifelong dreams. The cast of the series includes Christian Serratos, Gabriel Chavarria, Ricardo Chavira and Noemi Gonzalez in lead roles. The series is available to watch on Netflix.



