How Selena Quintanilla's First Album Paved Way For Her Success As A Pop Culture Icon

The new Netflix Series Selena is a show focusing on the early days of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and a Latino-American pop-cultural icon. The series traces the astronomical trajectory of the Latino singer’s career, which was cut tragically short in 1995 when she was murdered by her own manager. However, Selena on Netflix not only focuses on Selena’s career but also features the singer’s incredibly supportive family. Read on to know more about Selena Quintanilla's first album and how it paved way for achieving greatness.

Read | Where Is Selena Quintanilla's Family Now? Find Out What Is The Singer's Family Up To

Selena Quintanilla's first album

The Netflix show reveals that Selena Quintanilla’s first album was Mis Primeras Grabaciones. The album was produced and recorded by Selena and her band, Selena y Los Dinos, the Texan band formed in 1981 by Selena and her father Abraham Quintanilla. The band was dissolved in 1995, following Selena’s murder. Here's Selena Quintanilla's first album cover.

Source: @monos_chidos (Twitter)

A report in Billboard Magazine, reveals that Selena Quintanilla’s first album had ten songs and was released on July 16, 1984. The album was released by Freddie Records, which was a popular record label at the time. The genre of songs in the album ranged from Tejano, Latin Pop and Pop music. Here is a list of songs from Selena Quintanilla’s first album.

Read | A.B Quintanilla's net worth: Learn more about Selena Quintanilla's brother

Ya se va

Cruzaré la montaña

Se acabó aquel amor

Ya lo sé que tú te vas

Parece que va a Ilover

Tres veces no

Give Me One More Chance

Tú, solamente tú

Lo tanto que te quiero

Call Me

Read | Suzette Quintanilla's net worth: Know more about Selena Quintanilla's sister

Selena y Los Dinos band members

Selena - lead singer (died in 1995)

Chris Pérez - rhythm guitars (1989 - 1991 / 1992 - 1995)

Ricky Vela - keyboards

Joe Ojeda - keyboards

Suzette Quintanilla - drums, percussion, backing vocals

A.B. Quintanilla- bass, backing vocals

Jesse "O'Jay" Martinez- drums, percussion

Arturo Meza- percussion, congas

Pete Astudillo- tambourine, backing vocals

Don Shelton- backing vocals (died in 2014)

Freddie Corea- backing vocals

Rena Dearman on keyboards (quit the band later)

Ricky Landeros-Percussions.

Read | 'Selena: The Series' receives heart-warming review by singer's husband Chris Perez

Selena on Netflix: The cast

According to the Netflix show's IMDb page, The Walking Dead fame Christian Serratos plays Selena. Actor Madison Taylor Baez stars as Young Selena and Gabriel Chavarria plays A.B. Quintanilla. Selena Quintanilla's sister Suzette is played by Noemi Gonzalez. Actor Juan Martinez stars Young A.B, while Ricardo Chavira plays Abraham Quintanilla. Daniela Estrada stars as Young Suzette and actor Seidy López play Marcella Quintanilla.

Image Source: AB Quintanilla (Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.