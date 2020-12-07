How Selena Quintanilla's First Album Paved Way For Her Success As A Pop Culture Icon

Quick links:
The new Netflix Series Selena is a show focusing on the early days of Selena Quintanilla, the Queen of Tejano music and a Latino-American pop-cultural icon. The series traces the astronomical trajectory of the Latino singer’s career, which was cut tragically short in 1995 when she was murdered by her own manager. However, Selena on Netflix not only focuses on Selena’s career but also features the singer’s incredibly supportive family. Read on to know more about Selena Quintanilla's first album and how it paved way for achieving greatness.
The Netflix show reveals that Selena Quintanilla’s first album was Mis Primeras Grabaciones. The album was produced and recorded by Selena and her band, Selena y Los Dinos, the Texan band formed in 1981 by Selena and her father Abraham Quintanilla. The band was dissolved in 1995, following Selena’s murder. Here's Selena Quintanilla's first album cover.
A report in Billboard Magazine, reveals that Selena Quintanilla’s first album had ten songs and was released on July 16, 1984. The album was released by Freddie Records, which was a popular record label at the time. The genre of songs in the album ranged from Tejano, Latin Pop and Pop music. Here is a list of songs from Selena Quintanilla’s first album.
According to the Netflix show's IMDb page, The Walking Dead fame Christian Serratos plays Selena. Actor Madison Taylor Baez stars as Young Selena and Gabriel Chavarria plays A.B. Quintanilla. Selena Quintanilla's sister Suzette is played by Noemi Gonzalez. Actor Juan Martinez stars Young A.B, while Ricardo Chavira plays Abraham Quintanilla. Daniela Estrada stars as Young Suzette and actor Seidy López play Marcella Quintanilla.
