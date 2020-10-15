Where Is North Woods Law Filmed? All The Major Filming Locations Used In The Show

North Woods Law is an American reality television show that first aired on March 11, 2012. The show was an Animal Planet exclusive that focuses on the work of game wardens of the Maine Warden Service. North Woods Law is all about showcasing how game wardens keep the wilderness safe from intruders and other random problems that could harm the wildlife. The show is still going on to this day, with the fifteenth season starting just a few days ago on October 11, 2020. Here are the filming locations for North Woods Law, according to IMDb.

Where is North Woods Law filmed?

For the first seven seasons of the show, North Woods Law followed real game wardens of the Maine Warden Service in the state of Maine, USA. However, in 2015, the Maine Warden Service decided to cut ties with the North Woods Law production team. No official reason for the split was provided by either party. However, fans speculate that the reason was a Portland Press Herald report that claimed that a poaching sting staged in 2014 by the Maine Warden Service was influenced by North Woods Law.

This controversy might have caused the Maine Warden Service to end their collaboration with the production house. However, North Woods Law did not end with just seven seasons. The very next year, the show's production shifted to the state of New Hampshire. Since 2017, North Woods Law has been following the work of the Fish and Game Department in New Hampshire.

The New Hampshire seasons are very similar to the old Maine ones, with the only difference being the filming location. North Woods Law is produced by Engel Entertainment. The series is narrated by Charles Parnell and Mike McColl. Executive producers for North Woods Law include Jessica Winchell Morsa and Mick Kaczorowski.

The length of each season differs greatly. Some seasons are only six episodes long while others are 10-12 episodes long. The New Hampshire version of North Woods Law follows game wardens Glen Lucas, Ron Arsenault, Bob Mancini, Kevin Bronson, Bill Boudreau, Eric Hannett, Adam Cheney, Geoff Pushee, Eric Fluette, and others. The show is still one of Animal Planet's most popular reality series.

