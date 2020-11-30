Where Is 'Renovation Inc.' Filmed? Shooting Locations Of Bryan Baeumler Starrer Revealed

Bryan Inc. is a Canadian home renovating, building and business reality TV show which is broadcasted in the US under the title Renovation Inc. which focuses on Bryan Baeumler and family. In the show, Bryan is joined by wife Sarah Baeumler as they build new homes, buy older properties and revamp them into premium properties which are later sold.

It is a follow-up show of 'House of Bryan', which focused on the Baeumlers as they build various houses and live in them. After the TRP success of 'Island of Bryan', titled 'Renovation Island' on HGTV USA, Bryan Inc. was reformed as Renovation Inc. and it started airing on HGTV USA from August 30, 2020.

While the show Renovation Island is shot in the Bahamas, Renovation Inc. is actually shot in Bryan's native country, i.e Canada. For the unversed, Bryan has worked in construction from 1995 to 2003 as a builder until he decided upon opening a business of his own's. Thus, if you're wondering "where is Renovation Inc. filmed?", then read to find out its filming locations.

Renovation Inc. filming locations revealed

Renovation Inc. follows the day-to-day operations of Bryan Baeumler and Sarah Baeumler as they run their small business and showcases different projects they take up in the city of Toronto in Ontario, Canada. Except for Toronto, if you're wondering "where in Canda is Renovation Inc. filmed?", other shooting locations include the town of Oakville in Ontario and the city of Burlington in Ontario as well, according to a report by Distractify.com. Both the locations are not much far away from his predominant shooting location, i.e. Toronto.

Was 'Renovation Inc.' filmed before 'Renovation Island'?

After the success of Renovation Island, aka Island of Bryan on HGTV USA last year, its preceding series Bryan Inc. was licensed as Renovation Inc. for the US TV channel. Meanwhile, the third season of Renovation Island has also been renewed by the makers for a Winter/Spring 2021 release. The reality show's third season is slated to have a total of 13 episodes. On the other hand, Bryan Inc. aired two seasons till date, from 2016 to 2018.

