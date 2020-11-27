Where Was 'Downtown Abbey' Filmed? Here Are Some Of Its Popular Shooting Locations

Downtown Abbey is the sequel movie of the TV Series of the same name. It traces down the Royal Family of King George V, Queen Mary, and the Earl and Countess of Grantham. The movie explores the life of the royals who live like a regular family with conflict, fights, and strong bonding. Downtown Abbey is based in 1927. Due to the historical factor, this period drama had many popular places as downtown abbey shooting locations. If you love period dramas, you may find this move interesting.

Downtown Abbey shooting locations details

Highclere Castle

Highclere Castle, which is situated in Hampshire, is the official home of Lord and Lady Carnarvon. This castle was also used in the TV series. It is also prominently featured as one of the main downtown abbey shooting locations.

Lacock Village

Lacock Village, which is also a popular tourist place, is another prominent shooting place. It has been featured in some famous movies like Pride and Prejudice, the Harry Potter franchise, and many more. This beautiful village had some of the most scenic situations. For example, the horses and soldiers march, and Edith take a walk around the back of the castle to spend some alone time, etc.

Alnwick Castle

Alnwick Castle is also another place where Downtown Abbey was filmed. This castle, the home of the Duke and Duchess of Northumberland, is an exciting inclusion in this list. The castle was not used in any shooting before this movie. According to the official website of Alnwick Castle, Downtown Abbey is the first-ever film shot here.

Wentworth Woodhouse

The popular Wentworth Woodhouse was also a shooting location for Downtown Abbey. This heritage building has a huge ballroom, which was perfect to showcase the royal ball. This place was used to recreate the Harewood House. The director and production designer had finalized this place after having extensive research.

Coggs Manor Farm

This beautiful firm was also included in downtown abbey filming locations. It is an excellent farm with a petting zoo that served as a backdrop for some beautiful scenes in the movie.

Downtown abbey review

Like the series, the movie was also a huge success. Downtown abbey review was usually positive. Rotten Tomatoes gave it an approval rating of 84% and 6.88 on ten, and MetaCritic awarded the movie 64 out of 100. The critics hailed this movie for its talented cast and the setting.

It became a commercial success. Movie lovers also applauded the movie in downtown abbey review. The movie also got top positions at the box office and earned $194.2 million in the global market.

