Who Is Bobby Flay Dating? Here's All You Should Know About The American Chef's Love Life

The Food Network is one of the most loved channels across the world. Every year the channel seems to get a pool of new talent and audiences get to enjoy some of the most delicious-looking cuisine and food tips. However The Food Network alum, Bobby Flay has been a fan favourite ever since he was first featured on the channel.

The American chef and television celebrity has seen tremendous success in competitive shows, such as Iron Chef, where she shares his love for food and culture with audiences. However, it seems as though the chef has found love recently and is reportedly dating an actor. Find out, “Who is Bobby Flay dating?”

Who is Bobby Flay dating?

Bobby Flay was dating the American actor Helene Yorke in 2017. The chef has shared pictures with his lady love on his Instagram handle. Helene York is a remarkable actor who has worked in series such as Masters of Sex and Quantico. While Helene is still not a huge Hollywood star, she has made a name for herself on smaller screens over the years.

When did Bobby Flay and Helene Yorke start dating?

Bobby Flay's girlfriend had made quite an impression on him, the first time he saw her. In a 2017 interview given to People Magazine, Flay revealed that the pair met at a Knicks game. The two instantly hit it off and have been dating since 2017. Bobby also shared a picture with Helene at the time, but the couple did not share any pictures since then. Helene recently started sharing cosy pictures with another man, whose identity is still not known, with captions that hint towards a romance. Hence, there are high chances that they have separated.

Bobby Flay and his relationships

Another report in Fox News Report revealed that the 55-year-old American chef, is no stranger to romance, as he’s been married three times. He has also reportedly courted many other women in the entertainment business. But, he did seem to fall out of favour with his fans when it was revealed that he began dating Helene less than a year after his divorce settlement with Stephanie March.

Out of all three of Bobby’s marriages, his separation with Stephanie seemed to cause the biggest splash. The chef landed in hot water when reports started swirling claiming that he skipped out on his 10th anniversary with Stephanie. He was allegedly also absent when Stephanie needed surgery for a burst appendix. To add up to all of this, there had been affair rumours when Stephanie’s friend blamed his alleged three-year affair with a cooking assistant for the split. In the past, the American chef was also accused of cheating with other women, one of whom was January Jones.

Bobby Flay shares Thanksgiving recipes

Around the time for Thanksgiving, Bobby Flay started sharing some intriguing recipes with his fans through his Instagram handle. The videos feature the chef making some delicious recipes. Here's a video.

