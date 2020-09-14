Who Is Calvin Goldby Dating? Learn More About The Hype House Member's Personal Life

Calvin Goldby is one of the most well-known faces of TikTok. The 21-year-old TikTok star has garnered over 1 million followers on the social media platform by posting viral dance videos, comedy skits, and lip-sync clips. He is currently best known for being a member of the popular TikTok group Hype House, founded by the social media star Thomas Petrou.

Calvin Goldby also runs a successful YouTube channel with over 60,000 subscribers. The internet star graduated from Carlsbad High school in California in 2018 and soon started his TikTok career. While the social media star is known for being very private about his personal life, given his popularity on the internet his fans are curious to know, “Who is Calvin Goldby dating?”

Who is Calvin Goldby dating?

According to a report on Pop Buzz, the 21-year-old is reportedly dating a girl named Iley Bigelow. Given that Calvin keeps his personal life very private from his fans, the two have posted very few pictures with each other on their Instagram handle. Calvin Goldby posted a picture with Iley Bigelow on his Instagram on September 10, 2019, and hasn’t posted any picture with his rumoured girlfriend since then.

According to her Instagram handle, Iley is 18 years old and graduated high school in 2019. She is also close friends with Mia Hayward who is dating the Hype House founder Thomas Petrou. Mia Hayward is also close friends with Calvin. As there are no recent pictures of the social media stars together, it is unclear if they are still together.

Calvin Goldby’s Instagram

Calvin Goldby has over 200,000 followers on his Instagram handle. The TikTok Star often posts pictures of himself with his friends and other Hype House members. On his YouTube channel, Calvin posted a video eight months ago, titled A day in the life at Hype House, which became his most viewed video on the platform. The YouTube video has garnered over 200,000 views on the platform. Here are some of the best pictures from the TikTok stars Instagram handle.

Iley Bigelow Instagram update

Iley Bigelow has over 8,000 followers on her Instagram handle. She often posts pictures with her friends. Here are some of the best pictures of Iley's Instagram.

