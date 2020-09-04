'Hostages' Season 2 Trailer Reviewed As 'really Amazing' And 'promising' By Fans

The first season of the crime thriller Hostages was greatly appreciated by audiences. The show starred actors Ronit Roy and Tisca Chopra in the lead roles.Recently, the makers of the show released the trailer of the second season. The trailer has now become viral on the internet. Further, several fans have also voiced their opinions about the trailer. While some found the trailer to be quite promising, some seem unable to wait for the release of Hostages season 2. You can check out some of the fan reactions here:

Hostages season 2 trailer review:

While Season 1 had Tisca Chopra, Season 2 gets Divya Dutta to save the hostages. Will she?@divyadutta25 @RonitBoseRoy pic.twitter.com/lKWO9zr2Zr — @bolbolbollywood (@bolbolbolly) September 4, 2020

You guys are coming with Hostage season 2 in next 6 days ? ðŸ‘ — Harmonywithnature (@sailesh461) September 3, 2020

Watched Hostages Season 2 Trailer!! And @RonitBoseRoy sir you are looking so amazing once again! Finally season 2 is here!! And the best @RonitBoseRoy is definitely going to kill this one!â¤ï¸â¤ï¸â¤ï¸ — Rudraksh Deveshwar (@RudrakshDevesh2) September 3, 2020

And I am also thanking to @DisneyplusHSVIP for Hostages Season 2.” The trailer is really amazing. — Vicky Panda (@I_Am_SarcasticV) September 3, 2020

More about Hostages Season 2:

Hostages Season 2 will feature on the streaming platform Disney+ Hotstar on September 9. The Hostages season 2 cast includes actors Ronit Roy, Dalip Tahil, Surya Sharma, Divya Dutta, Dino Morea, Shibani Dandekar, Shweta Basu Prasad, Shilpa Shukla, Amit Sial Aashim Gulati, Anangsha Biswas, Kanwaljit Singh and Mohan Kapur. This show is directed by Sudhir Mishra and Sachin Mamta Krishn.

Hostages season 2 season 1 ending:

In Hostages season 1, Dr. Mira’s dog Ronaldo was revived by a certain medicine. This medicine slowed down one’s heart rate to a great extent, thereby faking a patient’s death. In the end, Chief Minister Handa’s body gets switched with another person in a morgue. Further, Handa receives the same medicine that was given to the dog.

The climax of this show also showcased Prithvi’s motives. A videotape showcasing Prithvi’s mother-in-law reveals that she was raped by CM Handa. It also reveals that CM Handa was the biological father of Prithvi’s wife. Prithvi initially intended to kill the Chief Minister since his wife needed bone marrow to survive. However, in the end, Ronit Roy’s character does not kill Chief Minister Handa.

Ronit Roy’s Instagram:

Recently, Ronit Roy took to Instagram to share the trailer of Hostages season 2. He captioned the post as, “Khel Ab Palat Chuka Hai!!!! #HostagesSeason2 streaming from September 9. #OfficialTrailer #Season2 @Disneyplushotstarvip. @applausesocial”. You can check out Ronit Roy’s Instagram post here:

