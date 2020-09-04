'Raised By Wolves' Filming Location Includes Spacious Film Afrika Studios, Know Details

Raised by Wolves is a very popular American sci-fi drama television series that premiered on the channel HBO. The show has been created by Aaron Guzikowski, Sir Ridley Scott is the helmer of the futuristic series, along with several other directors. Here is all about the filming location of Raised by Wolves that fans would love to know about. Read further ahead to know more.

Raised by Wolves filming location

Raised by Wolves is shot in the southernmost country in the African continent, The Republic of South Africa. For the shooting of the first season, the production team and the entire crew had flown down to the capital city of South Africa, Cape Town. The show is extensively shot in the Film Afrika studios, which is located exactly at 123 Hope Street, Gardens 8001 Cape Town, South Africa.

While the shooting of the first season was ongoing, the entire cast and crew of the show set up a base camp in a remote desert location that lies north of Cape Town. The South African province of the Western Cape is surrounded by the Indian and Atlantic oceans and comprises of many different isolated deserted areas. This location is just what the makers of Raised by Wolves needed and so it served as the primary shooting location for the first season.

The shooting for the show began in around January 2019 and they wrapped up the shooting on September 13, 2019. Abubakar Salim, who plays the character of Father in the series shared a picture on his official Instagram handle with the main cast and the crew members of the show, alongside a heartfelt caption.

Raised by Wolves Plot

The plot of the show revolves around two humanoid androids named Mother and Father who crash land on the planet named Kepler-22b after Earth becomes unfit for the living of humans. The two bear the responsibility of raising many human embryos and they train them to start a new life in an isolated location. The lives of Mother, Father, and these embryos are disrupted when an Ark that is filled with the sun-worshipping Mithraic religion lands on the foreign planet and start to look for food and other means that will help them in their survival. When the Mithraic warrior and his men pose as a threat to their settlement, Mother and Father map out a plan to keep them away from their land but that comes with many sacrifices.

