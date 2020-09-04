Where Is 'Summer Of 42' Filmed? Check The Filming Locations Of The 1971 Drama

Summer of 42 follows the life of Herman Raucher, who spent his 1942 vacation on the Nantucket Island. The 1971 coming-of-age drama showcases the protagonist in his early teens. He falls in love with Dorothy, whose husband goes to fight in World War II. Summer of 42 is directed by Robert Mulligan. He has an uncredited role as the voice of a grown-up Hermie.

Where is 'Summer of 42' filmed?

Summer of 42 stars Gary Grimes, Jerry Houser, Oliver Conant, Jennifer O’ Neill, Katherine Allentuck, Maureen Stapleton, and Christopher Norris in lead roles. Upon its release in 1971, the coming-of-age drama movie garnered positive responses from the critics and the audience alike. Before the film came out, Herman Raucher’s novel of the same name launched and emerged to be the best seller. Here is everything you need to know about the Summer of 42 filming locations and its story.

'Summer of 42' filming locations

'Summer of 42' is in the backdrop of Nantucket Island, where the real-life events took place. However, the shooting of the movie did not happen there. The Island was developed and modernised in 1970 to resemble the resort from the 1940s. Thus, the 'Summer of 42' filming locations were different.

The production of Summer of 42 took place in Mendocino, California, which is on the West Coast of the United States. The place featured Dorothy and Hermie's houses, the market place and other major spots in the movie. Moreover, the makers chose Fort Bragg as one of the Summer of 42 filming locations. To give it a touch of Nantucket Island in the 1940s, they searched for cars of that period, salt boxes, and other buildings that were similar to those in Massachusetts. As they did not have to dress the set, the shooting concluded on schedule within eight weeks, as per many reports at that time.

Also read: Kim Kardashian Breaks Quarantine For The First Time; Says 'it Was Nice But Scary'

Also read: Khloe Kardashian's Adorable Daughter: 3 Things To Know About True Thompson

Summer of 42' plot

Summer of 42 is based on the life of young Herman Raucher. He visits Nantucket Island during his summer vacations in 1942 at the age of 14. Raucher meets Dorothy, a newly married woman, and helps her with the grocery. As she befriends him, he slowly inclines towards her. However, a tragedy changes everything in their lives.

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja's Morning Selfie Has Her Sipping On A Beauty Tonic; See Post

Also read: Sonam Kapoor Ahuja Says "I Can’t Wait" As She Goes Wallpaper Shopping For Her New Space

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.