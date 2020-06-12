CarryMinati's Memes To Enjoy As The YouTuber Ajey Nagar Turns 21 Today; Check Out

From memes dedicated to his popular ‘catchphrase’ to his video resulting in the debate of YouTube vs TikTok, fans of CarryMinati often keep internet users engaged with memes and videos. Today, popular YouTuber and social media star CarryMinati celebrates his 21st birthday and here are a few meme videos and pictures of CarryMinati, which will surely tickle your funny bone. Take a look:

About CarryMinati:

Ajey Nagar is an Indian YouTuber from Faridabad, who is known for his comedic skits and reactions to various online topics on his channel CarryMinati. Ajey Nagar is known for his distinctive and energetic Hindi-language commentary and is mainly involved in creating diss songs, satirical parodies and comedy. If the reports are to be believed, Ajey's channel's name was AddictedA1 and he used to upload recorded video game footages along with his reactions on the game in 2014. In 2015, Ajey Nagar changed his channel's name to CarryDeol, on which he uploaded footage of playing Counter-Strike: Global Offensive while mimicking Sunny Deol.

Subsequently, he changed the name of the channel to CarryMinati when he started 'roasting people'. If the reports are to be believed, CarryMinati also won '2019: TIME's 10 Next Generation Leaders' awards. Compiling all his YouTube video views, Ajey has crossed more than 1 Billion views on YouTube, while his other channel, CarryIsLive has crossed more than 442.6 million views.

Ajey Nagar recently made it to the news when he posted a YouTube video titled ‘TikTok vs YouTube’, which targetted the TikTok influencer, Amir Siddiqui. However, the video was removed by YouTube India for violating the platform's terms of service regarding harassment, which later triggered reactions from many social media influencers like Ashish Chanchlani. Reacting to CarryMinati's address to the fans and viewers, Ashish, on Instagram, wrote: "Since the past 2-3 days seeing him like this makes me sad. We are with you bro."

