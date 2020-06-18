Who Is Lele Pons Dating? Read About The Venezuelan YouTuber's Personal Life

Lele Pons is a well known American YouTuber and Internet personality. She currently stars in a YouTube original docuseries named The Secret Life of Lele Pons. The YouTube star rose to fame by making short comedy videos on Vine, a video hosting service which is no longer functional. The 23-year-old has met tremendous success at an early age, hence fans want to know more about her personal life. Read on to know ‘Who is Lele Pons dating?’

Who is Lele Pons dating?

There have been numerous reports and speculations that Lele Pons is dating Twan Kuyper, who is a fellow YouTuber. Lele Pons and Twan Kuyper, frequently appear in each other’s videos and comedy skits. In a video published in 2019 which was titled “Meet our Kids”, the pair even joked about having six-year-old twin daughters. In a recent Instagram post published on Lele Pons handle on June 15, 2020, Lele is seen dancing in a bathing suit with Twan Kuyper by her side, in a place that appears to be a private resort in Miami Beach in Florida. YouTuber Twan Kuyper also published a video on his Instagram handle featuring Lele Pons in it on June 9, 2020.

Is Lele Pons dating Twan?

Despite the speculations, it has been confirmed by Lele Pons in an interview she gave to a media portal in September of 2019, that she is not dating Twan Kuyper. She admitted that they pretend to be together for the sake of making entertaining content for the audience. In addition to this, Twan features many other girls in his skits for his YouTube channel, which seems like an unlikely occurrence if he and Lele were dating. Lele Pons even added further in her interview with the media portal that she and Twan are best friends, which is the reason why they are comfortable filming intimately with each other.

Is Lele Pons single?

Lele Pons rarely ever posts snippets from her personal life on her Instagram handle. Her feed is filled with the short snippets of the comedy videos she creates for her YouTube channel. Twan Kuyper is also very active on his Instagram account but usually posts short comedy videos on his handle. Hence, from the surface, Lele appears to be single, but it is a possibility that she may be hiding a relationship under the radar as the YouTube star prefers to keep her personal life private. In her YouTube docuseries, The Secret Life of Lele Pons, fans will be able to see her and her personal life closely for the first time.

