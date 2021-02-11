Who Is Manasa Varanasi? All About The Winner Of Femina Miss India World 2020

Manasa Varanasi is an engineer from Telangana. She was crowned the winner of VLCC Femina Miss India World 2020 on February 10. Suman Ratan Singh Rao from Rajasthan who was the former winner of the title crowned Manasa. Read ahead to know more about Manasa.

Manasa Varanasi biography

Manasa was born in Hyderabad. Manasa Varanasi's age is 23 and she is a financial information exchange analyst. She has completed her schooling from Global Indian and graduated in computer science engineering from Vasavi College of Engineering. Her interests are books, music, dance, yoga and nature. Manasa was a shy child and instead preferred to express herself through Bharatanatyam and music.

Manasi’s favourites and more

Manasa’s favourite quote is “Instructions for living a life. Pay attention. Be astonished. Tell about it,” By Mary Oliver. Her favourite movie dialogue is “Why do we fall, Bruce? So we can learn to pick ourselves up.” from Batman Begins (2005). And her favourite series is The Office and favourite book is The Little Prince.

She loves fiery red, turquoise and other bright colours. She loves desserts such as Tiramisu, Fruit Pudding, Rasmalai and also Nutella. She lists her favourite scents to be cherry blossom or pesto. Last but not the least, she has listed Dead Poets Society, Interstellar and AndhaDhun as her favourite movies. One other interesting fact about her is that she loves to sing We are the champions by Queen in the shower.

Manasa has an interest in embroidery making. She often shares pictures of embroidery rings on Instagram. Generally, she makes them with pink flowers. Apart from this, she loves dogs. She often shares pictures with them on her Instagram. In her posts, she can be seen having cuddles with the dog. She also states that she loves talking to dogs and plants. Manasi loves travelling and her Instagram is proof of the same. She has visited places such as Delhi, the highest peak of Karnataka, and more. Take a look at her pictures below.

Manasi’s inspiration

Her mother, grandmother, and younger sister are the three most influential people in her life. Her family remains unknown. Manasa is also highly inspired by Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

