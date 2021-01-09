Rakhi Sawant's Bio: Know All About The Actor, Her Mother And Family

Rakhi Sawant has established herself as one of the most outspoken and controversial stars that has come out of the realm of Indian entertainment. Ever since her appearance on a reality show fourteen years ago, one can say that she has managed to garner an unprecedented amount of fame. Quite recently, netizens learned that Rakhi Sawant's mother was hospitalised through a promotional clip of a reality show that she's currently a part of. This article will be dwelling into everything that is known about the various members of Rakhi Sawant's family, such as Rakhi Sawant's mother, Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakhi Sawant's husband and many more.

About Rakhi Sawant:

Rakhi Sawant's real name, as per her profile on StarsUnfolded, is Neeru Bheda. Over the course of her career, she has worn the hats of an actor, dancer, and politician. As per her profile on Stars Unfolded, she was a part of the Republican Party Of India. As of this writing, Rakhi Sawant is 42 years old.

Rakhi Sawant's mother:

The name of Rakhi Sawan's mother is Jaya Bheda. She is the wife of Anand Sawant, who is a senior member of the Mumbai Police. Back in 2011, she had appeared in a reality television show that was called Maa Exchange, which aired on Sony TV. Apart from that, not a lot is known about Rakhi Sawant's mother.

Rakhi Sawant's brother:

Rakhi Sawant's brother, Rakesh Sawant, is a film director. Rakesh Sawant has been a part of the Indian entertainment industry for the better part of two decades now, as of this writing. Sawant is the mastermind behind the 2019 film, Mudda 370 J&K. Additional films that were helmed by Rakesh Sawant were the likes of Wafa: A Deadly Love Story, Hot Money, and Amaavasai, to name a few.

Rakhi Sawant's husband:

Rakhi Sawant and her husband, Ritesh, tied the knot on July 28, 2019. A report on freepressjournal.in claims that Ritesh primarily deals with the officials of the Indian government, and more specifically, with the people that belong to the defense sector. The marriage pictures of the two, shortly after the official sources revealed them, had gone viral during the last few days of July 2019 and were a talking point for many for a sizable part of August 2019.

