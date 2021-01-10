From 'Langar' To 'Langori', Abhidnya Bhave's Career Graph & Other Details About The Actor

Rang Maza Vegla actor Abhidnya Bhave got married to beau Mehul Pai on January 6, 2021. The Marathi superstar kept her wedding ceremony an intimate affair due to covid situation. According to reports, the couple got hitched in the presence of their family and friends. Even though Abhidnya Bhave is known for her appearances in Marathi films and serials, she made her acting debut with a cameo role in Hindi television daily soap, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. Read ahead for more details on Abhidnya Bhave's serials and personal information.

Abhidnya Bhave's roles

Before Abhidnya Bhave started acting in 2010, the actor participated in the Maharashtra Times contest - Shravan Queen. She became one of the finalists and was noted as a model and actor. After making her acting debut with Hindi serial Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, she got a break in Marathi films. In 2012, she made her big-screen debut with the Marathi film Langar.

In 2014, Abhidnya Bhave made her second cameo appearance in another Hindi Television serial, Bade Acche Lagte Hain. This daily soap aired on Sony TV and starred actors like Ram Kapoor and Sakshi Tanwar. In 2014, Abhidnya made her lead role debut in the Marathi serial, Lagori - Maitri Returns. She played the role of one of the five girls, Mukta.

Abhidnya Bhave's appearance as Mukta gained her immense popularity and according to IMDb, the character was 'was widely applauded by the audience'. The story of five girls and their friendship got great TRPs. After Lagori, Bhave got a role in another Star Pravah serial, Devyani. Finally, in 2016, Abhidnya Bhave came into the limelight with her lead role in Khulta Kali Khulena. She played the negative role of Monica in this drama daily soap. The popular show premiered on July 18, 2016, and ended on September 16, 2017. Khulta Kali Khulena also featured Mayuri Deshmukh, Usha Nadkarni and many others.

Apart from the above-mentioned serials, Abhidyna Bhave has also appeared in Marathi serials and shows like Tula Pahate Re, Maharashtracha Favorite Dancer and Chala Hawa Yeu Dya Shelibrity Pattern. Currently, Abhidnya Bhave is playing the lead role of Tanuja Mantri in the Marathi soap opera, Rang Maza Vegla. The actor has also tried her foot in web series. She made her debut with a web series titled Moving Out. Apart from acting, Bhave is also a fashion enthusiast. Abhidnya owns a fashion brand with partner Tejaswini Pandit named Tejadnya.

