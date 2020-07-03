Who Is Nick Hogan's Girlfriend? Find Out Who Former Wrestler Hulk Hogan's Son Is Dating

American actor Nick Hogan is best known for his appearances on the reality show Hogan Knows Best. The 29-year-old actor is the son of iconic retired wrestler Hulk Hogan. He appeared on Hogan Knows Best alongside his father Hulk Hogan, his mother Linda and his elder sister Brooke.

Nick Hogan had been in a seven-year long-time relationship with model Breana Tiesi between 2008 and 2015. Read on to find out, “Who is Nick Hogan’s girlfriend now?”

Read | Dwayne Johnson beats Kylie Jenner on IG rich-list; makes over $1 million for every post

Who is Nick Hogan’s girlfriend?

Nick Hogan’s girlfriend is the former adult movie star, Tana Lea. Hogan is dating Tana Lea for close to a year now since the couple got together in 2019. Both Nick Hogan and Tana Lea are very open about their relationship on their social media handles, like Instagram.

Who is Tana Lea?

Nick Hogan’s girlfriend is a former adult film actor and director. Tana Lea is a native of Caldwell, Texas. The 32-year old recently made headlines when a feud between Nick Hogan and rapper Tyga ensued.

Read | When Kylie Jenner helped a super-fan & gave her a tour of Kylie Cosmetics headquarters

Tyga’s message to Nick Hogan’s Girlfriend Tana Lea

It started when Nick Hogan posted a screenshot of Direct Message from his girlfriend Tana’s Instagram account. In the screenshot, it can be seen that Tyga had replied with a “lustful eyes” emoticon to Tana Lea’s recent post. Nick Hogan replied with a selfie of himself and “what’s up” to the direct message from Tyga. Nick Hogan later took a screenshot of this and posted on his Instagram handle captioning it “When they slide in @thetanalea’s DM’s.”

Tyga’s reply to Nick Hogan

Rapper Tyga immediately swoop in and trashed Nick Hogan’s accusations in style. He posted a screenshot revealing Tana Lea’s messages to him from 2018. As per the screenshots, it took Tyga two years to reply to the Tana Lea’s DMs. However, the rapper deleted his Instagram story right after.

Read | What did Kylie Jenner and other Hollywood celebs do over the weekend?

Tana Lea’s reaction

Nick Hogan’s girlfriend immediately took to her Instagram to clarify things. Tana Lea spoke her heart out in an Instagram story. She claimed that she was single when she had messaged Tyga and forgotten about it when she got in a relationship.

But Tyga messaged her a few days ago, although he knew that she was committed now. Moreover as a final nail in the coffin, at the end of the story Tana Lea, revealed that she had seen Tyga cheating on his then-girlfriend Kylie Jenner when she was shooting in Australia. The story has been removed ever since. Kylie Jenner and Tyga had dated on and off since 2014, but Tyga had been accused of cheating on Kylie multiple times. The couple finally broke up in 2017 and parted ways for good.

Read | Kylie Jenner throws Khloe Kardashian a top-notch birthday bash, see pictures

Tana Lea's Instagram

Tana Lea is a well-known personality on Instagram. She has more than 900,000 followers on her Instagram handle. Nick Hogan’s girlfriend often posts pictures with him on her handle.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.