Who Is Tony Lopez? Who Is He Dating? Here's All You Need To Know About His Relationship

Tony Lopez, a part of the Lopez duo, is one of the most followed stars on TikTok. The 20-year-old has 17 million followers on the social platform and he and his brother Ondreaz's dancing skills receive massive attention from their followers. Now, as per current media portals, who is Tony Lopez dating and whether Tony Lopez has a girlfriend, have become the most discussed questions on social media.

Sometime earlier, many YouTubers shared snippets of Tony Lopez's chats with Addison Rae Easterling, popularly known as Addison Rae, an American social media personality and dancer. As of June 8, 2020, she has hit more than 44 million followers on TikTok. Addison Rae was dating Bryce Hall back in October 2018 but Bryce announced in January 2020 that they had split.

However, as per many videos on YouTube, Tony Lopez's current girlfriend was rumoured to be Addison Rae as the duo shared many comments and exchanges on Twitter, which hinted that there was something brewing between the two.

In mid-March 2020, Addison Rae tweeted, "You make me crazy", soon after which Tony Lopez replied, "I like someone". Later on, Addison Rae pinned tweets which read, "I love love" and "Do you believe in soulmates". After which Tony Lopez wrote, "The way you smile at the ground, it ain't hard to tell, you don't know oh oh ohhh, you don't know your beautiful".

On May 3, Addison tweeted, "sexy" after which Tony said, "She looks so good". Rae then wrote, "I am bored, should I fall in love", and Tony Lopez replied, "Oh let's do it then (;". After this, it was very evident that Tony Lopez's girlfriend seemed to be Addison. However, the star took to his Twitter on June 10, and wrote, "Guys I’m very much single stop playing."

Guys i’m very much single stop playing — Tony Lopez (@lopez__tony) June 10, 2020

Moreover, Addison Rae and Bryce Hall have been once again spending more and more time together. The duo has also posted many videos together on their social platforms.

Only recently, Bryce Hall also tweeted on the microblogging site and wrote, "Addison tweeted that off my phone... smh but true", which meant Addison posted something from his account. Despite rumours, it has not been made official as to who Tony Lopez's girlfriend is and whether he is currently seeing anyone at all.

addison tweeted that off my phone... smh but true — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 8, 2020

Ugh addison — Bryce Hall (@BryceHall) June 8, 2020

Who is Tony Lopez?

Tony Lopez is an American TikTok star who is one half of the popular duo Lopez Brothers alongside his brother Ondreaz Lopez. His popular account has amassed over 17 million followers. He and Ondreaz run a YouTube channel called 'Lopez Brothers' where they post several challenges and dance videos. All their clips hit great numbers online.

Tony and Ondreaz (his older brother by two years) danced for their Las Vegas high school as The Lopez Brothers. Once they began filming their dance clips, they soon got a huge following on TikTok. Both Tony and Ondreaz live in the Hype House, which is a collective of some of TikTok's biggest stars. In 2019, Ondreaz and Tony also hosted a dance workshop in Las Vegas, where participants could learn some of their signature moves.

