How To Get Popular Creator Tag On TikTok? Everything You Need To Know

Tiktok has many features that keep the users engaged. From copyright-free songs to amusing transitions, TikTok has been able to garner billions of users in India alone. There are several features that might make you curious about this app and one such feature is the popular creator tag. A myth around the popular creator tag is that people with millions of followers only receive the tag. However, this is not true. While TikTok influencers have blue ticks and verified accounts, a popular tag can be attained by anyone. Read on to understand, how one can get their account tagged as a popular one, which is a dark yellow tick mark around the user name symbolising the true and original content.

Here is how to get the popular creator tag on TikTok

According to TikTok help guidelines, a popular creator badge can be availed by someone with 4000 followers or even less. There is no switch button for popular creator badge or tag. To get it quickly, the only solution is to have engaging content with good quality. Your account must not have any copyrighted music or copyrighted content. Videos created by some other application can also not be a part of your Tiktok feeds. Timely uploading of content is also required for the same. You will have to upload every day, 100 per cent authentic content.

Another guideline is using hashtags. There are several genres in TikTok as well. What you need to do is find the genre that you want. For example select from education, music, life hacks, health, dance, creativity and more. An education video will go with the hashtag #edutok. It is mandatory to use hashtags to be a part of the genre community. People with similar likes will follow you.

According to reports, there are advantages of being a popular creator or having a popular tag on TikTok. One of the main advantages is that your videos will receive an automatic boost and also shown in the browse section of the users with similar preferences. You can avail multifold viewership. There are chances, that this will lead to the ‘viral moment’ in the TikTok world.

Important things to note before trying to get the popular creator tag on TikTok

Externally, no one can apply for the popular tag, there is no such set-up. The tag can only be availed genuinely. The admin at TikTok will check the account and if it follows the guidelines, then the account becomes a popular creator’s account. Followers also do not matter as per reports to become a popular creator. The popular creator tag is neither purchased or sold on TikTok.

