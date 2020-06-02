World Bicycle Day 2020: Meaning, Significance & How To Celebrate This Day

World Bicycle Day is around the corners, which is 3 June 2020, Wednesday. The Third World Bicycle Day is being praised and celebrated on this date. The United Nations celebrated the first World Bicycle Day on Sunday, June 3, 2018, at the UN General Assembly in New York. UN officials, diplomats, athletes, and advocates of the cycling community spoke at the inaugural event in New York, sharing the numerous benefits of riding vehicles.

History

In April 2018, the United Nations General Assembly announced 3 June of every year as World Bicycle Day. The Day is the after-effect of Leszek Sibilski's crusade and the help of Turkmenistan and 56 different nations to commemorate World Bicycle Day. This day was marked by numerous events and initiatives around the world, including at the UCI’s very own World Cycling Centre (WCC) in Aigle.

Why Celebrate World Bicycle Day?

Facts of Bicycle Day

The bicycle is a basic, moderate, solid, and environment-friendly method for transportation. The bicycle can fill in as an instrument for improvement and a source of access to education, health care, and sport. The use of a bicycle gives the client a prompt awareness of the nearby environment. The bicycle is an image of supportable transportation and fuel saving.

Significance and Effects of World Bicycle Day

Motivates and inspires the Member States to dedicate specifically to policies and programmers to include the bicycle in national and sub-national development.

Encourages the Member States to improve road safety/security and coordinate it into supportable cycling mobility to protect pedestrian safety.

Motivates stakeholders to accentuate the utilization of the bicycle as a method of strengthening education, including physical training, preventing disease, promoting tolerance, mutual understanding, and facilitating social inclusion.

Urges the Member States to receive best practices and intends to create and advance the way of life of cycling in the public arena.

Benefits-

Through the following bicycle projects, the socioeconomic position of middle-class families can be improved, besides the bicycle is an environment-friendly mode of transport. There are also many physical benefits of bicycles as per experts, such as-

Lower risk of heart disease

Reduced risk of Type 2 diabetes

Extra weight loss

Safe for sexual health

Keeps your body and bones strong

Improving your posture/balance

Lowering your stress levels

Increasing and boosting your energy and stamina level

Increasing your flexibility and muscle strength

These are some of the best benefits of using bicycles as your transport vehicle, as mentioned in various health journals. When Bicycle Day is enjoyed safely and carefully, it can be a lot of entertainment and joy.

Benefits to the environment with the use of Bicycles-

As per the reports and environmental and ecological journals say, using bicycles can benefit this thing to the environment-

Using bicycles can help cut down on greenhouse gas emissions and global climate change as there is no use of petrol and fuel.

Reduces air pollutants (walking and biking emit no greenhouse gases).

Reduces noise pollution and congestion.

Reduces the need for new parking lots and roadways, as it requires very little space to stand.

Using bicycles as your vehicle every day will save valuable green space from development and also your health will be great.

Reduces your ecological footprint.

