World Milk Day Theme 2020 In India: Know Importance And Significance Of This Day

World Milk Day theme 2020 in India is all about “Raise a Glass”. The intention of celebrating this day is to make people aware of the health benefits of milk. To shed light upon the positive effects it has on one’s body is also among the motives of this day. Thus, World Milk Day theme 2020 in India is a way to toast to milk and all the health benefits it has provided through the years.

World Milk Day theme 2020 in India: Know the importance and significance of this day

World Milk Day in India especially is celebrated with a lot of enthusiasm. The drink has been a major part of our lives since we were growing up and thus we have unknowingly reaped its benefits over the years. World Milk Day theme 2020 in India aims at shedding light on the importance of milk above other beverages which in some way may affect our health eventually if not immediately. World Milk Day is celebrated both nationally and internationally and informs people about the various benefits the beverage can provide.

World Milk Day was first celebrated in the year 2001 by the United Nations department for food and agriculture. Since then this day has been observed internationally as a way to acknowledge the benefits provided by the beverage. Initially, the United Nations aimed at getting people to understand the benefits of milk and thus to consume it more. This was done as a way of raising awareness and instilling a healthy habit in people who have a fast-paced lifestyle. Milk as a global food having several health benefits can help sustain the health of an individual, according to the UN, and hence this day was highlighted and celebrated in 2001.

World Milk Day is celebrated often by giving away free milk packets to young children in some parts of the world. Some countries have dedicated events that people participate in and enjoy the benefits of milk. World Milk Day theme in India 2019 was Drink Milk: Today and Every day, this was done to ensure people in India add milk to their daily food consumption and thus lead themselves towards a better lifestyle.

