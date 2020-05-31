World Milk Day Images To Share Online; Read About Its History And Other Details

Every year, International Milk Day is celebrated on June 1. The day was founded by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to recognise the importance of milk as a global ingredient. The day was first celebrated on June 1, 2001. Since then, the day intends to bring attention to all the activities related to the milk industry. Apart from this, since long back, there is an increase in the demands of dairy productions and other such fields associated with this. Also, with so many schemes going on in our country, India has become the number 1 country for milk production in the world. Keep reading to know more about its history, significance and other details.

History and Significance of World Milk Day

The main aim to celebrate the day is to increase public awareness about natural milk and its products. The day is celebrated in many countries, including Columbia, Malaysia, Germany, Romania, USA, UAE, and many more. On this day, the International Dairy Federation launches numerous promotional activities which describe the significance of milk as a fantastic addition for a healthy and balanced diet. Hence, many people from varied and different health organisations work together and take part in the celebration to spread the message of the benefits of consuming milk. They also organise various promotional activities throughout the day.

Apart from this, World Milk Day has also had an impact on the population and helped them understand the reality and importance of milk. For the unversed, milk is an excellent source of many healthy nutrients like magnesium, calcium, riboflavin, vitamin A, folates, vitamin D, protein, healthy fats, among others. Milk also provides instant energy to the body as it contains many functional quality proteins, including non-essential and essential amino acids and fatty acids.

The different World Milk Day themes over the years were:

The theme for 2012 – “Drink Fresh Milk, Body Fit, Smart Brain”

The theme for 2013 – “Milk for Health and Prosperity of Southeast Asian region”

The theme for 2014 – “Milk is the First Food for Human” and “World Class Nutrition”

The theme for 2015 – “Milk is the First Food for Human”

The theme for 2016 – “Raise a Glass”

The theme for 2017 – “Economic Development, Livelihoods, Nutrition”

The theme for 2018 – “Drink Move Be Strong”

The theme for 2019 - "Drink Milk: Today & Everyday"

The theme for 2020 - "20th Anniversary of World Milk Day"

World Milk Day Images

