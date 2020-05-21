World Goth Day Images & Details About Gothic Subculture That You Need To Check Out

World Goth Day is celebrated every year on May 22. On this day, gothic subcultures are celebrated including music, movies, fashion, and pop cultures. The first Goth Day event was held in 2009 in the UK and takes place on May 22 every year since, becoming a global event.

Goth subculture came into light in the late 1960s and was first used to describe music. Some of the iconic examples that mark goth was specifically seen with Jim Morrison’s band The Doors, which is regarded as the first modern goth. Other bands such as Black Sabbath and The Cure are also included.

May 22 is the day to recognise and embrace every facet of Goth Subculture. From fashion, music, art and film, events are held around the world showcasing Goth in all its glory for other like-minded individuals.

As for celebration, Goth Nights are held everywhere. These are done the same way a music nights. But it won’t happen this year due to the closing down of pubs and clubs. So you can celebrate the goth day at your homes if you want to. But it is imperative that you stay in your homes.

Types of goth subcultures

Traditional Goth

Arriving on the scene during the 1980s, this traditionalist listens to the music of the era and their look will often reflect the scene of the time. Lots of black, occult and otherworldly imagery can also appear as well as piercings and pale make up.

Cyber Goth

Unlike trad-goths, this bunch involves a lot more colour and tends to give a futuristic vibe. This is heavily inspired by the goth, rave and cyberpunk elements. Their aesthetic includes bright neon colours, dreadlocks, matte black, PVC and sometimes latex.

Romantic Goth

This is very much inspired by Victorian fashion and iconic literature like Bram Stoker's Dracula. Their ideologies are wrapped around the dark and moody but with a fondness for romance and love, as the name suggests.

Vampire Goth

These types of goths tend to emulate the look and feel of vampires. People wear false fangs and some even go to the extreme lengths of filing their own teeth. Their look involves dark, long hair, with pointed nails and dark eyeliner.

Image Credits: Unsplash and Pixabay

