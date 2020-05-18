International Museum Day: List Of Museums Across Globe Which Reopened Amid Pandemic

Since 1977, the world has been celebrating International Museum Day on May 18 in a bid to commemorate museums as valuable spaces for cultural exchange. However, due to the unprecedented coronavirus pandemic, the festivities will be a little different as the outbreak led to the closure of many of the world’s favourite institutions. Although, with several Asian and European countries easing lockdown measures, museums have started to welcome visitors, but only if they adhere to new rules, including temperature checks and social distancing.

While in Munich, the Bavarian State Painting Collections' museums are allowing one visitor per 20 square meters of exhibition space, visitors’ QR codes are being scanned for details on their health and recent travel history in China. As per reports, countries such as China, Germany, South Korea and Switzerland have started welcoming visitors. Here is a list of some of the museums around the world that have reopened or have announced that they will open soon.

West Bund Museum, China

The West Bund Museum in Shanghai had reportedly reopened to the public back in March. The exhibition ‘The Shape of Time’, which is a part of a long-term partnership with France's Centre Pompidou, is still on view.

The Power Art Station, China

According to an international media outlet, The Power Art Station on Shanghai reopened on March 13, after seven weeks. The museum is China’s first state-run contemporary museum and was also one of the first cultural institutions to reopen. The museum showcases the work of both Chinese and international artists.

Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art, South Korea

Seoul’s Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art reportedly opened at the end of March. It recently also introduced a new collection of Korean art dating back to the beginning of the 20th century. According to reports, the collection is divided into four sections, each covering an important time period.

Hong Kong Museum Art

Although the visitors are allocated two-hour time slots in order to reduce crowding, the Hong Kong Museum Art in HK SAR, China reopened to the public recently.

Asian Society, Hong Kong

In a bid to celebrate its 30th anniversary, the Asian Society is reportedly hosting an exhibition of 10 contemporary Hong Kong artists’ work.

UCCA Centre for Contemporary Art, China

The museum is set to reopen on May 21. The institution located in Beijing will reportedly be exhibiting ‘Meditations in an Emergency’, which brings together more than 20 international artists’ work to explore themes of crisis and emergency. As per reports, the show's opening will coincide with Beijing's annual Gallery Weekend in the Chinese capital's 798 gallery district.

Berliniche Galerie Museum of Modern Art, Germany

As per the guidelines, the museum visitors will be required to wear masks. The authorities will also be reserving slots for ‘high-risk groups’. It also reportedly has a rotation of temporary exhibitions on display, including a show highlighting the work of the famous German photographer Otto Umbehr.

Foundation Beyeler, Switzerland

The museum reportedly opened on May 11 after announcing extensions to two of its temporary exhibitions. As per reports, the visitors to the museum must purchase tickets ahead of time and each ticket will also be assigned a designated time slot to keep people safe.

Museum Brandhorst, Germany

The museum houses the most iconic work by American artist Cy Twombly. It is reportedly set to open its doors on May 19 with a special exhibition exploring its collection of contemporary works dating back to the 1960s.

The Old Masters Museum, Belgium

The Old Masters Museum will be Belgium’s first Royal Museum of fine arts to reopen to the public. Though the date is not yet decided, however, the number of hourly visitors will be limited and people will be expected to follow distancing precautions.

