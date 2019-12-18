Bajirao Mastani: 5 Times Priyanka Chopra Won Our Hearts As Kashibai

It's been four years since Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum opus, Bajirao Mastani released but cinema lovers are yet to get over the impact it left. Ranveer Singh underwent a massive transformation for his role in the movie. It also earned him loads of accolades from critics and won some major awards. On the other hand, Deepika Padukone, who portrayed the character of Mastani, the symbol of bravery on the battlefield while keeping up the royal demeanour of a lover infused life into the epic love saga. Priyanka Chopra as Kashibai portrayed her character with grace and dignity and was widely appreciated for it. Here are times when Priyanka as Kashibai won the hearts of her fans.

When Kashibai gets to know about Bajirao and Mastani's love:

This iconic scene from the movie was appreciated a lot by the audiences as well as the critics. The scene is between Kashibai and Bajirao after she gets to know about Mastani. Priyanka perfectly portrayed the role of a wife who shows her sadness and anger after getting to know about her husband's love with another woman. Priyanka delivered the dialogue with boldness and grace.

Kashibai invites Mastani to the festival:

In this scene, Kashibai invites Mastani to the festival. Although they share the same husband and have some sort of love-hate relationship, Kashibai still supports her as a woman and asks her to be present at the event. They even perform together on a song.

When Kashibai welcomes Bajirao:

This is the iconic scene from the movie where Kashibai welcomes Bajirao. He returns after his battle and according to their traditions, Kashibai has to say a Shayari to welcome her husband. Priyanka looked very pretty and her dialogue delivery was very graceful.

Kashibai's Maharashtrian dance:

Kashibai performed a traditional lavni dance during the festival. She performed the dance with Mastani in the movie. They both were seen sporting a similar type of traditional Maharashtrian ensemble in the song. The song was a super hit among the fans.

