Yash Celebrates Birthday With 5,000 Kg Cake, 216 Ft Poster And Over 20,000 Fans!

Yash of KGF fame is turning 33 today that is January 8th and fans are excited about the megastar’s big day. The Kannada actor’s birthday is marked with a huge celebration which included a huge cake, a massive poster and a crowd of over 20,000 fans from all over the state of Karnataka. All India Rocking Star Yash Fans Association was a major part of the success of the birthday event.

The celebration

The Nandi Links Ground in Nayandahalli in Bengaluru was lit up since days and workers were building up a 216 feet poster cut out of the actor. Fans also created a huge cake that weighed above 5000 kilograms. Workers and fans alike worked on the cake for more than 50 hours which is one of its kind. As fans swarmed up the place, there were over ten shuttle buses arranged for the fans to travel to the venue.

Yash graced the venue at midnight. As he gave away his speech thanking fans and the association for their contribution to his success, fans went berserk at his mere sight. According to some fan footages, the crowd management was difficult. Yash himself had to ask them to keep order. The celebration was completed with a massive garland that the association had prepared, it was put around Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit.

Even though, the country is on a General Strike as called by All India Students, that did not affect the massive celebration. Fans still managed to reach the celebration venue and catch a glimpse of the successful actor. Here is a glimpse of the massive celebration of Yash's birthday.

