Yogi Babu Starrer 'Cocktail' To Release On March 6, 2020, Makers Confirm

Yogi Babu is perhaps the most well-known comic actor in South India. He has worked in several big budget Tamil movies where he has played supporting or comical roles and has amassed a massive fan following thanks to his hilarious comic timing. Yogi Babu is now all set to star in his next film, titled Cocktail, the release date of which was recently shared by the filmmakers.

Yogi Babu's 'Cocktail' release date shared

Cocktail will be a mystery thriller that will star Sayaji Shinde, Mime Gopi, Swaminathan and Yogi Babu in the lead roles. The film is directed by RA Vijaya Murugan and tells the story of four married friends who find themselves in a dicey situation. According to recent reports, the filmmakers have finally revealed the release date of the film, which is set for March 6, 2020.

Yogi Babu will play the lead of the film, and will reportedly act alongside a Cockatiel bird from Australia. Though the film is touted to be a thriller, there will be comical elements where Yogi Babu will get to shine. In Cocktail, Yogi will find himself in trouble but will eventually save himself with the help of the intelligent bird.

Cocktail is produced by PG Muthiah and M Deepa, and will be distributed across the country by SDC Picturez. The music for the film is given by the acclaimed artist, Sai Bhaskar. Besides Cocktail, Yogi Babu is also set to feature in multiple upcoming films in 2020, including Kadaisi Vivasayi, where he will star alongside Tamil megastar Vijay Sethupathi. He will also play prominent roles in the upcoming films, Danny, Panni Kutty, Taana, Mandela and Takkar.

