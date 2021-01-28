YouTuber CarryMinati Reveals His Formula To 'go Viral' On Internet; Read More

YouTube sensation Carryminati has entertained netizens with his roast videos for over three years now. His content has earned him millions of followers and subscribers ever since he started. Recently, YouTuber Carryminati appeared as a guest on Kareena Kapoor Khan's talk show What Women Want wherein the host asked him what was the secret formula to 'go viral' on the internet. His reply to the question surprised Kareena as well. Read ahead to know more about Youtuber Carryminati's response.

Youtuber Carryminati reveals the formula to go viral on the internet

On the show What Women Want, Carryminati revealed that he makes sure he gives in his 100 per cent in making the video so that he does not regret later that he could have done a few other things to make the video more interesting. After pouring in all the efforts in the video, it is not in hands how the video gets received by the audiences. He further revealed, "the more authentic a video will be, the more it will be found relatable by the audiences. Budding YouTubers should try and be as authentic as they can."

Carryminati's YouTube subscribers

Carryminati is the most subscribed individual Indian creator on YouTube. His YouTube channel has over 28 million subscribers. He also uploads music videos wherein he raps as well. His most popular rapping video titled as Yalgaar has over 204 million views on YouTube. He recently released another rapping video titled as Vardaan which has over 29 million views on the video-sharing platform. He also has a gaming channel as well. The Youtuber's Instagram also gives a sneak-peek into his life. He often shares snippets of his videos on Instagram as well. His Instagram also sees several memes based on trending topics on the internet.

Kareena Kapoor Khan on the work front

Kareena was last seen in the movie Angrezi Medium. She will next be seen in the comedy-drama Laal Singh Chaddha which is directed by Advait Chandan. The movie also stars Amir Khan, Mona Singh and south's superstar Vijay Sethupathi in prominent roles.

Image courtesy- @carryminati and @kareenakapoorkhan Instagram

