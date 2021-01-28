YouTuber CarryMinati Shares The Meanest And Funniest Comment He Has Received

CarryMinati's YouTube channel is one of the most-followed ones in India. The YouTuber has managed to keep the viewers entertained through his witty videos on different subjects. CarryMinati's YouTube channel has more than 28.6 million subscribers till now.

The YouTuber recently made an appearance on Kareena Kapoor’s talk show, What Women Want. During the interview, host Kareena Kapoor and CarryMinati spoke candidly about various things like his career and his thoughts about few things. On the show, Kareena Kapoor asked him about the meanest and funniest comment he has ever received. For all the people who are curious to know about it, here is everything you need to know.

YouTuber CarryMinati shares meanest and funniest comments he has received

Kareena Kapoor and CarryMinati had a lot of fun while interacting on the show. During the interaction, Kareena Kapoor asked CarryMinati about the funniest and meanest comment that he has received till date. CarryMinati recalled one instance when he went live on Instagram and one guy had commented, “Bhai yaar tujh mein bahut talent hai. Please apna ek YouTube channel khol le. (Brother you are very talented. Please start your Youtube channel)” He further said that he has been doing YouTube for six years when he got the comment. Host Kareena Kapoor had a good laugh on CarryMinati recalling this funny comment.

Talking about the mean comment, CarryMinati said that it is actually a funny comment too and he gets it a lot. CarryMinati shared that people say to him, “Yeh toh Munna Bhaiyya hai (This is Munna Bhaiyya)” He added, “There is this character in Mirzapur called Munna Bhaiyya which is played by Divyendu Sharma. I look very similar to him in terms of facial appearance. So wherever I go sometimes people walk up to me and say you have done a brilliant job in Mirzapur.” CarryMinati said that he then thanks to the people for such comments.

Kareena Kapoor then mentioned that he won’t be getting any mean comments as such. The Youtuber responded by saying, “There are a lot of mean comments that he gets and he can’t even tell her.”

However, CarryMinati added that getting mean comments, funny comments, good comments is a part of social media and the whole base is like that. Towards the ending of the show, Kareena Kapoor also asked him about the cyber laws in India and what he feels about them.

Ajey Nagar AKA CarryMinati mentioned that he would not like to speak about the cyber laws in India but he feels that the priority should be given to the fake IDs to know about who are the real people behind these accounts. CarryMinati feels that this should be done to get a sense of accountability of not putting anything that comes across one’s mind in the comments.

