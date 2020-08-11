20 Years Of 'Abhaalmaya': Cast Mark The Occasion Through A Virtual Reunion  

Abhaalmaya was the first Marathi television daily soap ever to gain limelight. The show went on for over two years and enjoyed a very large viewership. The cast of the show includes popular actors like Sukanya Mone, Manva Naik, Swarangi Marathe, Sanjyot Hardikar, Pari Telang, and many others. The show that went on-air in 2000 on the channel Zee Marathi, has recently completed 20 years since its premiere. Here’s how the cast of the show celebrated its two decades of achievement. Read ahead.

20 years of Abhaalmaya

Abhaalmaya is the first Marathi television show to gain a lot of fame and popularity. As the show completes 20 years, the cast of the show kept a virtual reunion, as they can’t meet during the time of a global pandemic. On August 7, 2020, Manva Arun Naik took to her official Instagram handle to post a picture of the entire cast of the show connected with each other through a video call. She captioned the post, “Celebrating 20year for Abhalmaya. sudha Joshi and her daughters.. 3 generations..”.

Abhaalmaya enjoyed a huge fan-base and a large audience in the 2000s. The plot of the daily soap revolves around the family life of the lead character, Sudha Joshi, who was a professor. Her family and other characters of the show included her husband, Sharadh Joshi, who was also a professor, and their two daughters, Anushka and Akanksha. The character of Sudha Joshi was played by Sukanya Mone, and the character of her on-screen husband, Sharadh Joshi, was played by the popular television and movie actor, Manoj Joshi. The character of Anushka was played by Manva Arun Naik, and Swarangi Marathe played the character of Sudha Joshi’s step-daughter, Chingi. The daily soap was the start of the acting careers of Swarangi Marathe, Pari Telang, and Chaitali Gupte, who were still child actors back then.

Fans of the show were very excited and happy to see the cast of their favourite show reunite. Not just the lead cast of the show, but even the other actors from the show were present in the video call. Through the pictures posted of the video call, it was very visible that the bond these actors share with each other is still intact. Fans went gaga over the post and it got over 4,000 likes in no-time. They have also spammed the post with comments through which they have congratulated the cast on their achievement.

